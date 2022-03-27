Carin Schoppmeyer: Children’s Shelter supporters offer hope

At a Glance

Event

Who: Northwest Arkansas Children’s Shelter

What: Starlight Gala

When: March 5

Where: Rogers Convention Center

How to help: Volunteer or donate at nwacs.org

Information: (479) 795-2417

Northwest Arkansas Children's Shelter champions gathered for the nonprofit organization's Starlight Gala March 5 at the Rogers Convention Center.

Emily McCord, board president, told those gathered that the shelter's mission is to "provide a safe haven, high quality care and hope for the future for children who have been abandoned, abused or neglected."

The 24-hour residential shelter, a private, nonprofit organization, has served more than 12,000 children from across Arkansas since its founding in 1993. Residents may stay up to 45 days within a six-month period until returning to their families or being placed in foster care.

In August 2020, the nonprofit organization opened an on-site school for non-residential students. The Hope Academy of Northwest Arkansas is a charter school open to shelter residents as well as "children throughout Northwest Arkansas who will benefit greatly from a trauma-informed educational setting."

In 2021, the shelter provided more than 40,000 meals, more than 30,000 snacks, 700 medical and dental appointments and 25 birthday parties -- one of which was a first for a 17-year-old.

Last year there were 4,854 children in foster care -- an 11 percent increase from the previous year. Benton and Washington counties continue to rank among the highest across the state in substantiated cases of abuse and neglect, McCord added.

The theme for the Starlight Gala was "What Hope Looks Like." McCord said: "Hope is the feeling that what is wanted can be had, or that things will turn out for the best; to believe, to desire, to trust -- that is our goal for every child who comes through our doors."

McCord introduced Rebekah Mitchell, new shelter executive director, to event guests, saying the board of directors had conducted a nationwide search for a leader who would help them fulfill their mission, and that with Mitchell, "we knocked it out of the park."

The evening helped raise nearly $400,000 for the shelter, which will augment the less than 20 percent of the shelter's operating budget received from the state.

Those championing the children's shelter and hope included Mike Klaas, Susan and Miles Eason, Molly and Eric Plummer, Meredyth and Matt Malone, Vanessa and Adam Morris, Nicola King, Katie and Jason Fremstad, Emily and Blake McCord, Luisa and Chris Lamson, Nancy and Dick Trammel, Diana and Kent Eikenberry, Lori and Steve Collins, and Patrick Bannon and Andrea Albright, gala honorary chairwoman.

For more event photos -- nwadg.com/photos/society.

Columnist Carin Schoppmeyer can be reached by email at cschoppmeyer@nwadg.com.

Mike Klaas (from left), Miles and Susan Eason, Eric and Molly Plummer and Matt and Meredyth Malone help represent General Mills, Starlight Gala presenting sponsor, at the Northwest Arkansas Children's Shelter benefit March 5 in Rogers. (NWA Democrat-Gazette/Carin Schoppmeyer)



Blake and Emily McCord, NWACS board president, and Luisa and Chris Lamson attend the Starlight Gala. (NWA Democrat-Gazette/Carin Schoppmeyer)



Sabrina Thiede and Adam Martin (from left), Michelle and Ernest Campbell, Leticia Cortez and Rubicely Monter gather for a photo at the NWA Children's Shelter benefit. (NWA Democrat-Gazette/Carin Schoppmeyer)



Douglas and Rebekah Mitchell, Northwest Arkansas Children's Shelter executive director, stand for a photo at the Starlight Gala. (NWA Democrat-Gazette/Carin Schoppmeyer)



Nancy and Dick Trammel (from left) and Diana and Kent Eikenberry enjoy the Starlight Ball. (NWA Democrat-Gazette/Carin Schoppmeyer)



Dianne Ogden (from left), Jessica Gray, Catherine Sims and Philip Watson and Holly Andersen enjoy the Starlight Gala. (NWA Democrat-Gazette/Carin Schoppmeyer)



Lori and Steve Collins attend the Startlight Gala. (NWA Democrat-Gazette/Carin Schoppmeyer)



David Harris and Joy Shirley (from left) and Dondi Frisinger and Ken Sanders stand for a photo at the Starlight Gala. (NWA Democrat-Gazette/Carin Schoppmeyer)

