LITTLE ROCK NOTEBOOK: Scott’s speech to feature Spanish, ASL interpretation | Southwest Power Pool hires Central Arkansas Water official

Speech to feature

translation, ASL

Live Spanish translation and American Sign Language interpretation will be available when Little Rock Mayor Frank Scott Jr. delivers his annual State of the City address Monday, according to the city.

Scott is scheduled to speak at 6 p.m. at Southwest High School's auditorium.

The speech represents a departure from last year's virtual broadcast. Scott's 2021 speech was delivered as part of a video package without a live audience because of covid-19.

Power pool hires

utility's Edwards

Southwest Power Pool has hired Central Arkansas Water's special adviser to the chief executive officer on diversity, equity, inclusion and engagement.

Tamika Edwards' new position as director of diversity, equity and inclusion will be effective Monday, according to a news release from Southwest Power Pool.

Kelly Carney, the organization's vice president of human capital, in a statement said Edwards "brings extensive experience in creating and promoting equitable and inclusive practices. With her help, we will continue to build [Southwest Power Pool] into a diverse, equitable and inclusive organization known for its strong corporate culture and benefits."

Edwards previously worked for Philander Smith College, Arkansas Advocates for Children and Families, Southern Bancorp Community Partners and the office of former U.S. Sen. Blanche Lincoln, according to the news release.