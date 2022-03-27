Teach Arkansas

receives new push

The Arkansas Department of Education's Division of Elementary and Secondary Education and Forward Arkansas, a statewide education nonprofit organization, are dusting off the state's previously existing Teach Arkansas campaign.

The revitalized Teach Arkansas campaign is meant to encourage more Arkansans to enter the teaching profession, in part by highlighting the pathways and financial incentives to becoming a teacher.

"All Arkansans agree that our students deserve a quality education," Arkansas Education Secretary Johnny Key said. "For this to become a reality, schools across the state must be fully staffed with highly-qualified teachers. Teach Arkansas aims to encourage existing teachers to continue their careers while inspiring high school and college students and professionals in other fields to join them in shaping the lives of our state's future leaders."

As part of the rebrand, a new website -- TeachArkansas.org -- has been developed to provide current and future teachers an easily accessible hub for career resources. Teachers can find professional development opportunities to increase their existing skills and income. High school and college students can learn how to enter the teaching profession, and potential career-changers can learn about affordable pathways to the classroom. There are ways that teacher candidates can obtain a four-year degree plus teaching license at no cost to them.

In addition to a new website, one-on-one coaching with professionals trained in guiding current and future teachers through paths to licensure or career advancement also are available. Career advisers' contact information can be accessed through TeachArkansas.org.

"Teach Arkansas makes it easier than ever before for current teachers to pinpoint opportunities for career advancement and, for those interested in becoming teachers, to identify paths to the classroom that work for them and financial incentives and career coaching to help them get there," said Ben Kutylo, executive director of Forward Arkansas.

Additional resources, including a debt-free tuition calculator and a "choose your path to teacher licensure" tool, are available at TeachArkansas.org.

Subgrants open

to charter schools

The Arkansas Public School Resource Center is accepting applications from open-enrollment charter schools for subgrants funded by the U.S. Department of Education Charter Schools Program Grant.

All applications must be received by 4:30 p.m. Aug. 12.

The subgrants are available on a competitive basis to support planning and implementation. Schools serving 60% or more educationally disadvantaged students may also be eligible to receive supplemental funding.

A required informational webinar is set for 10 a.m. April 5. Information about registration is available by calling the Arkansas Public School Resource Center at (501) 492-4300.

More information about the Charter Schools Program Subgrants is available here: https://bit.ly/APSRC-CSP-Grant.

Student artistry

on display online

The Little Rock School District is hosting its 11th annual Artistry in the Rock exhibition of student performances and artwork.

The exhibition of work by prekindergarten through 12th graders is being presented this year -- as it was last year -- in an online format.

The link to the virtual gallery is here: https://bit.ly/3DcR7ve.

One Rock One Book

campaign gears up

The Little Rock School District has kicked off its annual One Rock One Book campaign in which all kindergarten-through-fifth grade students will read the same book and participate in related financial-education activities.

"Lunch Money" by Andrew Clement is the selected book this year.

A competition among the elementary schools to design a working food truck is the overarching activity for the campaign.

Superintendent Mike Poore recently announced the monthlong campaign that is to culminate with the winning food truck plan being created for visits to elementary campuses during the 2022-23 school year.

Sponsors for the One Rock One Book campaign include Arvest Bank, Clinton Presidential Center, Economics Arkansas, The Venture Center and Rotary Club of Little Rock.