Man shot in leg in Little Rock, police say

A man was shot in the leg in Little Rock late Friday night, police said.

Officers responded to 5024 Mabelvale Pike at 11:06 p.m. Friday for a shooting that just occurred, according to an incident report from Little Rock police.

Upon arrival, officers made contact with a 32-year-old man sitting in front of the building with an apparent gunshot wound in his upper right leg, police said.

He was going in and out of consciousness due to losing a large amount of blood and was unable to provide suspect information, according to the report.

He was transported to UAMS Medical Center for treatment, police said.

Officers were able to look into the building through a glass door and observed a large pool of blood, but were unable to open the door, because it was locked, the report states.

Due to the large amount of blood and a projectile strike which appeared to enter the building, the fire department forced entry through the front glass door, police said.

Officers cleared the building and located no one inside, according to the report.