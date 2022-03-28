GOLF

UALR finishes tied for sixth

With a 7-under 273 in Saturday's final round, the University of Arkansas at Little Rock climbed four places to tie for sixth place at Stanford's The Goodwin at the Stanford Golf Course in Palo Alto, Calif.

Senior Anton Albers carried UALR, shooting all three rounds under par to finish with an 8-under 202 for the event and tie for sixth as an individual. Classmate Marcel Rauch posted a 6-under 64 in Saturday's final round -- tying the program's single-round low -- and tied for 40th as an individual along with junior Jansen Smith at even-par 210.

As a team, the Trojans have finished among the top 10 in all eight events they've played this year.

ASU opens in 10th place

Playing in a 15-team field that includes seven top-50 teams, Arkansas State is 10th among 15 teams after 36 holes of The Hayt hosted by North Florida at Sawgrass Country Club in Ponte Vedra Beach, Fla.

The Red Wolves totaled 602 (302-300) over the first and second rounds of the 54-hole tournament and are one stroke ahead of No. 37 Louisville and No. 40 Alabama-Birmingham. Host No. 38 North Florida and No. 39 North Carolina-Charlotte hold the team lead at 4-under par 572 with No. 43 Liberty third at 8-over par 584. Florida Gulf Coast (+10) is fourth while LSU is fifth (+18).

Christofer Rahm paced Arkansas State after totaling 146 (72-74) in the opening two rounds. Rahm is tied for 11th individually, seven strokes behind individual leader Robbie Higgins (-5) of North Florida.

SOFTBALL

UCA routs Kennesaw State

The University of Central Arkansas rolled past Kennesaw State 9-1 on Sunday, sweeping their first home ASUN series thanks to three RBI apiece from Tremere Harris and Mary Kate Brown.

Jaylee Engelkes added her sixth home run of the season for the Bears (19-11, 4-2 ASUN) and Kayla Beaver limited the Owls (10-17, 2-4) to one unearned run while scattering six hits over a complete-game performance.

-- Democrat-Gazette Press Services