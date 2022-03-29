Academy reviewing Oscars slap

LOS ANGELES -- As questions swirled about why actor Will Smith had faced no repercussions for slapping comedian Chris Rock during Sunday night's Oscars telecast, the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences, which administers the awards, on Monday denounced his actions and said it was starting a formal review.





"The academy condemns the actions of Mr. Smith at last night's show," the organization said in a statement. "We have officially started a formal review around the incident and will explore further action and consequences in accordance with our bylaws, standards of conduct and California law."

The statement came after a meeting Monday. A five-page document on standards of conduct that accompanied the statement spells out behavior the organization deems unacceptable. It prohibits "physical contact that is uninvited and, in the situation, inappropriate and unwelcome, or coercive sexual attention." Also not allowed is "intimidation, stalking, abusive or threatening behavior, or bullying."

Disciplinary action, according to the bylaws, could include "suspension of membership or expulsion from membership."

The incident unfolded Sunday night after Rock made a joke about the closely cropped hair of Smith's wife, Jada Pinkett Smith, who has alopecia, a condition that leads to hair loss. Will Smith responded by walking onto the stage of the Dolby Theater and slapping Rock, leaving stunned viewers wondering at first if the blow might have been scripted until Smith returned to his seat and warned him to stop talking about his wife, using expletives.





Behind the scenes at the Oscars, there were serious discussions about removing Smith from the theater, according to two industry officials with knowledge of the situation. But time was short, because the best actor award, which Smith was heavily favored to win, was fast approaching, one noted -- and stakeholders had varying opinions on how to proceed. There was also concern about further disrupting the live broadcast, the other said.

As the show went on, actor Denzel Washington spoke with Smith during a commercial break. Smith said that Washington had told him: "At your highest moment, be careful. That's when the devil comes for you."

Not long after that, Smith won best actor. In his speech, he apologized to the academy and to his fellow nominees -- but not to Rock -- and defiantly sought to draw parallels to the character he played in "King Richard," the father of Venus and Serena Williams.

He received a standing ovation.