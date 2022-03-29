Dollar General pays $2.4M for North Little Rock site

A Dollar General subsidiary paid more than $2.4 million for the North Little Rock land on which the discount retail chain said it intends to build a distribution center.

The seller was Tulip Farms Inc., which is led by Rebecca Winemiller of Memphis. Tulip Farms also is the company that sold the bulk of the adjoining land on which Amazon.com operates a fulfillment center. Tulip Farms sold that 97-acre tract for $1.7 million. Another parcel was obtained for $1 million.

Dollar General is building a 1-million-square-foot distribution center on 152 acres next to the Amazon fulfillment center on U.S. 70 in the Galloway area of the city. The Dollar General site, purchased by Dolgencorp LLC., is expected to employ at least 285 workers when it opens next year, according to state Commerce Secretary Mike Preston.

Dollar General shares rose $4.83, or 2.2% to close at $226.30.