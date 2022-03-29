Fort Smith School Board extends superintendent contract

FORT SMITH -- The Fort Smith Public Schools Board of Education voted unanimously Monday evening to extend Superintendent Terry Morawski's contract in the district for three more years.

The vote came after a two-hour executive session among the board members about Morawski's performance in the past year. Morawski's new contract will begin July 1, 2022, and end June 30, 2025.

Morawski was first selected as the district superintendent in November 2020, after then-Superintendent Dr. Doug Brubaker announced he was leaving to take a superintendent position in the Texarkana, Texas, Independent School District. Morawski was the deputy superintendent at the time, a role he had since 2018.

According to the district's superintendent website, Morawski has over 20 years of experience in education, which include time as an assistant superintendent, chief operations officer and director. In Fort Smith, he has been part of the leadership team for the strategic planning process, citizens millage committee and the citizens capital improvement program advisory committee.

Board member Susan McFerran said the session was very complimentary of Morawski, and board members are all pleased.

"I'd just like to thank Dr. Morawski for the work he's done this past year and just let everybody know who's watching out there that's concerned about this that teachers and staff will be looking to make it more attractive to be part of Fort Smith Public Schools," board member Matt Blaylock said.