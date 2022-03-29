Cleburne County man faces attempted capital murder charge after shooting at trooper, authorities say

A Cleburne County man faces an attempted capital murder charge after authorities said he fired a gun at a state trooper north of Russellville on Monday night.

The trooper located a pickup in a ditch off Arkansas 124, near the intersection with Arkansas 326, around 8:30 p.m., according to a news release from Arkansas State Police.

As the trooper exited his vehicle, Landon Loyd, 31, of Drasco, began shooting at him, the release states. The trooper took cover and returned fire.

Authorities said Loyd fled on foot into a wooded area, but was apprehended a short time later by the trooper and a Pope County deputy.

The trooper, whose name wasn’t immediately released, has been placed on paid administrative leave while the criminal investigation division conducts a “use of deadly force investigation.” The investigation will be turned over to the Pope County prosecuting attorney, state police said.

Neither the trooper nor Loyd were injured in the exchange of gunfire, according to the release.

Loyd was booked into the Pope County jail, where an online inmate roster indicated he remained Tuesday on charges of attempted capital murder and driving a commercial motor vehicle while intoxicated.