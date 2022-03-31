City projects claim Main Street awards

Pine Bluff projects were among winners of the Main Street Arkansas bi-annual awards Sunday during the Municipal League meeting in Little Rock.

Twenty-four categories were open this year, with 11 designated Main Street programs or Downtown Network Communities taking home prizes honoring businesses, individuals or organizations, according to a news release.

AWARD WINNERS WERE:

Outstanding Community Education Campaign – Downtown Alive, Pine Bluff Downtown Development Inc.;

Outstanding Adaptive Re-Use Project – Arts and Science Center’s Artspace and Artworks, Arts and Science Center for Southeast Arkansas, Pine Bluff Downtown Development Inc.;

Outstanding Downtown Public Improvement Project (Street-scape) – Downtown Streetscape, Pine Bluff Downtown Development Inc.;

Outstanding Downtown Impact Project – The Grumpy Rabbit American Eatery, Gina and Jim Wiertelak, Downtown Lonoke;

Outstanding Downtown Promotion – Main Street Prairie Grove Farmers Market;

Outstanding Public/Private Partnership – First Community Bank Downtown Revitalization Loan Program, Main Street Batesville;

Outstanding Historic Rehabilitation Tax Credit Project (Small Scale) – The Argenta Green House, John Crow, Argenta Downtown Council;

Outstanding Historic Rehabilitation Tax Credit Project (Large Scale) – Kordsmeier Furniture Building, Ray Kordsmeier, Conway Downtown Partnership;

Outstanding Downtown Public Improvement Project (Public Space) – The Argenta Plaza, Argenta Downtown Council;

Outstanding Economic Impact Project – Sixth Street Extension and 600 Main Building, Argenta Downtown Council;

Outstanding Branding Campaign – 501 Day, Downtown Little Rock Partnership;

Outstanding Retail Promotion – Girls Night Out, Main Street Siloam Springs;

Outstanding Downtown Event (Promotional Series) – Outdoor Dining District, Argenta Downtown Council;

Outstanding Downtown Event (Special Event) – Shadows at Sixth, Downtown Little Rock Partnership;

Outstanding Creative Virtual Event – At Home Cook-Off Challenge, Downtown Little Rock Partnership;

Outstanding Main Street Merchant – Jess McMullen, Argenta Downtown Council;

Outstanding Façade Renovation Project – Stella’s Brick Oven Pizzeria and Bistro, Main Street Batesville;

Outstanding Public Art Project (Programming) – Argenta Mural Project, Argenta Downtown Council;

Outstanding Public Art Project (Single Installation) – East Main Street Mural, Main Street Siloam Springs;

Outstanding Downtown Business (Non-Profit) – Something Pawsitive, Tracy Mothershed, Main Street Paragould;

Outstanding Downtown Business (For Profit) – Jackalope Cycling, Main Street Russellville; Main Street Hero – John Gaudin, Argenta Downtown Council; Main Street Hero (Posthumous) – Virgil Fowler, Main Street Eureka Springs;

Outstanding Executive Director – Kim Williams, Conway Downtown Partnership.

Main Street Arkansas is a program of the Arkansas Historic Preservation Program, an agency of the Division of Arkansas Heritage. There are 19 designated Main Street programs across the state and 21 Downtown Network Communities. The local programs commit to following a four-point approach created by Main Street America that includes organization, promotion, design and economic vitality, according to the release. Details: www.MainStreetArkansas.com.