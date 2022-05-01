A fabulous April!

I think April 2022 might rank as the best April ever! I have started doing public speaking events again--one online, but two in person--Garland County Master Gardener plant sale





and the Bella Vista Garden Club

after which I taped a tv show with Geri Hoerner. I got to visit with so many old friends and made some new ones. I went to the races in Hot Springs with friends





, celebrated Easter with most of our family, had a few dinner parties,





spent a fun weekend with Beth and Sandy





in Hot Springs, went to a garden talk at Chenal CC, a wine event, two book clubs, Soup Sunday, a retirees luncheon, a visit from my brother-in-law and dinner at the Grumpy Rabbit, and ended with a road trip to Paducah, KY. All of that plus a plethora of birthday events, including eggs benedict





from my son the morning of my birthday, and drinks with my daughter that evening, plus several dinners





,





a luncheon





complete with bingo, brunch





, and pop-in visits from friends and family and a ton of emails, calls, and gifts. It felt like a month-long celebration, and I loved every minute of it. It is a good thing I am retired!