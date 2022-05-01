Sections
A fabulous April!

Today at 4:41 p.m.

I think April 2022 might rank as the best April ever!  I have started doing public speaking events again--one online, but two in person--Garland County Master Gardener plant sale

  photo    


and the Bella Vista Garden Club

  photo    

after which I taped a tv show with Geri Hoerner.  I got to visit with so many old friends and made some new ones.  I went to the races in Hot Springs with friends

  photo    


, celebrated Easter with most of our family, had a few dinner parties,

  photo    


spent a fun weekend with Beth and Sandy

  photo    


in Hot Springs, went to a garden talk at Chenal CC, a wine event, two book clubs, Soup Sunday, a retirees luncheon, a visit from my brother-in-law and dinner at the Grumpy Rabbit,  and ended with a road trip to Paducah, KY.  All of that plus a plethora of birthday events, including eggs benedict

  photo    


from my son the morning of my birthday, and drinks with my daughter that evening, plus several dinners

  photo    


,

  photo    


a luncheon

  photo    


complete with bingo, brunch

  photo    


, and pop-in visits from friends and family and a ton of emails, calls, and gifts.   It felt like a month-long celebration, and I loved every minute of it.  It is a good thing I am retired!

