Paper’s program tackles coaches

Just ahead of his first spring camp at Watson Chapel High School, Maurice Moody visited The Pine Bluff Commercial newsroom to recap his first few months as head football coach in the second installation of the newspaper's web series, "The Newsroom."

During these recorded sessions, The Commercial talks with a leader in the community about ongoing or upcoming developments. Moody's interview with senior reporter I.C. Murrell is available now on the newspaper's web channel.

Watson Chapel looked within the 5A-Central Conference to find a coach who has experience in transforming high school teams into championship programs. He led Little Rock McClellan to state championship games in 2015 and 2017, but the school merged with inner-district rival Fair to create Little Rock Southwest, and Moody became Jacksonville's coach in 2020.

Moody has also led programs at alma mater Earle and Blytheville.

Moody is one of three new head football coaches in Jefferson County for the 2022 season, and all of them will square off in the realigned 5A-Central. Moody replaced Jared Dutton, who resigned shortly after the 2021 season.

White Hall hired Ryan Mallett in February after Bobby Bolding led the Bulldogs to the 5A state championship game. Bolding is still White Hall's athletic director.

Rod Stinson stepped down from his post at alma mater Pine Bluff in March. Pine Bluff has yet to name his successor.

Martese Henry will return for his fifth season as Dollarway's head coach.