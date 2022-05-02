Benton County restaurant inspections

Critical violations are those factors leading to foodborne illness and must be corrected immediately. Noncritical violations relate to maintenance of food operations and cleanliness.

BENTON COUNTY

April 18

Buffalo Wild Wings

2707 S.E. Moberly Lane, Bentonville

Critical violations: Multiple uncovered employee beverages throughout prep area and main line. No paper towels available at kitchen handsink nearest walk-in freezer. Restrooms lacking proper handwash signage. Ice machine door damaged so that it will not close leaving ice exposed to possible contamination. Hot-well items including cheese dip and chili holding below 135 degrees.

Noncritical violations: Kitchen employee lacking proper hair restraint.

Carino's Italian

535 N. 46th St., Rogers

Critical violations: Uncovered employee beverages throughout prep area and main line. Raw eggs being stored above ready to eat pastas in prep table facing grill area. Multiple platters and bowls awaiting use have food residue. Back of house meat slicer has buildup of food residue. Items in hot-well including Alfredo sauce and red marinara sauce holding beneath 135 degrees.

Noncritical violations: Chicken filets being thawed on open air counter top.

April 19

Elmwood Middle School

1600 S. 13th St., Rogers

Critical violations: None

Noncritical violations: Ice buildup near controls of fan unit in walk-in freezer.

Namaste Indian Supermarket

103 S.W. Winstead Lane, Unit 1, Bentonville

Critical violations: Containers of batter for sale had a use by date marked for longer than seven days. Unlabeled baked goods in bakery area.

Noncritical violations: None

Namaste Indian Supermarket Deli

103 S.W. Winstead Lane, Unit 1, Bentonville

Critical violations: Sanitizer in dish machine is dispensing at 0 ppm concentration of chlorine. Sauces in cold hold unit were at 45 degrees. Trays of fried foods stored directly on kitchen floor.

Noncritical violations: None

April 20

Oakdale Middle School

511 N. Dixieland Road, Rogers

Critical violations: None

Noncritical violations: Dust buildup on the fans in walk-in cooler. Ice buildup around seals at the bottom of three door freezer near the serving line.

Smashburger

500 S.E. Walton Blvd., Suite 2, Bentonville

Critical violations: Ware wash machine was dispensing chlorine at approximately 10 ppm.

Noncritical violations: None

The Happy Wagon

801 S.E. Eighth St., Bentonville

Critical violations: None

Noncritical violations: Posted permit expired.

The Kids Studio

5516 W. Walsh Lane, Rogers

Critical violations: Sanitizing solution measuring 0 ppm in ware-washing machine.

Noncritical violations: None

April 21

Azul Tequila

1000 S.E. Walton Blvd., Suite 22, Bentonville

Critical violations: None

Noncritical violations: No proof of staff or owner having a certified food manager certificate. Dust buildup on vents and lights over steam table in kitchen prep area.

Fairview Elementary School

3131 W. Garrett Road, Rogers

Critical violations: Sanitizer reading 0 ppm in ware-washing machine, container empty.

Noncritical violations: None

Pat's Bakery Express Coffee

1201-A Walton Blvd., Bentonville

Critical violations: None

Noncritical violations: No certified food safety manager documentation.

The Walmart AMP

5079 W. Northgate Road, Rogers

Critical violations: None

Noncritical violations: Floor and ceiling plugs missing in walk-in cooler B. Fans in walk-in with dusty surface.

Veteran's Park Main Baseball Concession

500 E. Veterans Parkway, Rogers

Critical violations: Raw eggs being stored above ready-to-eat items.

Noncritical violations: None

Wee Friends Discovery Center

201 N.W. Second St., Bentonville

Critical violations: None

Noncritical violations: No certified food safety manager.

April 22

Carsten Concessions-Mini Funnels

20932 Shady Grove Road, Siloam Springs

Critical violations: None

Noncritical violations: Hand wash sink missing hot water handle.

Carsten Concessions-Candy Mobile

20932 Shady Grove Road, Siloam Springs

Critical violations: None

Noncritical violations: Edges of flooring separating.

Fulbright Junior High School

5303 Bright Road, Bentonville

Critical violations: Spray bottle labeled as sanitizer was checked using a quat test strip with 0 ppm quat.

Noncritical violations: None

Lin's Garden Chinese

2101 S.E. Walton Blvd., Bentonville

Critical violations: None

Noncritical violations: Left side door of gelatin refrigerator missing handle. Accumulation of dust on refrigeration fans.

Mainstay Suites

301 S. 45th St., Rogers

Critical violations: None

Noncritical violations: No certificate available at time of inspection.

Rogers Regional Sports Park

2150 N. Dixieland Road, Rogers

Critical violations: Spray bottles not labeled with contents.

Noncritical violations: None

The following establishments had no violations this reporting period:

April 18 -- Jimmy John's, 500 S.E. Walton Blvd., Suite 12, Bentonville; Osage Creek Elementary School, 3001 S.W. Featherston Road, Bentonville

April 19 -- Glenn Duffy Elementary Cafeteria, 601 El Paso St. S.E., Gravette; Gravette High School, 325 Lions Drive, Gravette; Gravette Middle School, 607 Dallas St. S.E., Gravette; Onyx Coffee Lab, 101 E. Walnut St., Rogers; Rogers Westside Elementary School, 2200 W. Oak St., Rogers; Upper Elementary School, 500 Eighth Ave. S.E., Gravette

April 20 -- Bliss Nail Spa, 500 S.E. Walton Blvd., Suite 8, Bentonville; Bubble & Bean, 1902 W. Pleasant Grove Road, Rogers; First Friends Preschool And After School, 905 S. 13th St., Rogers; Primrose School Of Rogers, 3724 S. Pinnacle Hills Parkway, Rogers; Sandi Sue's Gluten Free Bakery, 801 S.E. Eighth St., Suite 2, Bentonville; The Happy Wagon, 718 N. Second St., Rogers

April 21 -- Bellview Elementary School, 5400 Bellview Road, Rogers; Eagles Concession At Veteran's, 500 Veterans Blvd., Rogers; Explore And Discover Preschool, 201 N.W. Second St., Bentonville; Glasgow's Cafe, 411 S.E. Walton Blvd., Bentonville; Mercy Hospital Rogers, 2710 Rife Medical Lane, Rogers; Monties Concession At Veteran's, 500 Veteran's Blvd., Rogers; Foerster Park Soccer Concession, 113 N. Fourth St., Rogers; Goddard, 3702 S.W. H St., Bentonville; Purple Banana, 658 Weston Circle, Cave Springs; Veteran's Park Soccer Concession, 500 Veteran's Blvd., Rogers

April 22 -- Mobius Learning Academy, 8313 W. Pleasant Grove Road, Bentonville; Mountain Snow, 21842 Floyd Moore Road, Gentry; Northwest Park, 113 N. Fourth St., Rogers; Shuckin' Delicious Roasted Corn, 7658 S.W. Regional Airport Blvd., Bentonville