Hogs' rally comes up short in loss to Missouri State

FAYETTEVILLE — Missouri State hit a pair of two-run home runs and held off a ninth-inning rally to upset third-ranked Arkansas 6-4 on Tuesday at Baum-Walker Stadium.

The Razorbacks scored three runs with two outs in the ninth inning, but stranded two runners in scoring position when Dylan Leach grounded out to shortstop on the second pitch from Missouri State relief pitcher Jake McMahill, a right hander. The switch-hitting Leach reached base twice earlier in the game while batting from the right side.

The Bears out-hit Arkansas 8-4. Leach’s solo home run in the third inning was the Razorbacks’ only run until Kendall Diggs walked and scored on Robert Moore’s two-out RBI single in the ninth inning.

Zack Gregory was hit by a pitch and Jace Bohrofen walked in the at-bats after Moore, and Jalen Battles hit a two-run single to left field. Bohrofen and Battles advanced on a throwing error.

Spencer Nivens hit a home run against Arkansas starter Will McEntire in the top of the third inning to put the Bears ahead 2-0, and Drake Baldwin added a one-out home run in the ninth against reliever Heston Tole to give Missouri State a 5-1 advantage.

The Bears (22-19) won the first game played between the regional rivals since 2019. Games were canceled the past two years due to the covid-19 pandemic, a rare interruption to a series that has been played almost annually since 1966.

Arkansas (34-11) lost in the midweek for the first time this season. The Razorbacks are not scheduled to play any other midweek games.

Reece Lang, the Missouri State starting pitcher, shut down Arkansas for five innings. Lang allowed 1 run, 2 hits and 1 walk, and struck out 5.

Leach’s home run in the third inning was Arkansas’ final hit until the singles by Moore and Battles in the ninth. Leach also drew a walk in the fifth inning, but the Razorbacks did not have another base runner until Diggs walked with one out in the ninth.

Lang and relievers Eric Loomis and Trey Ziegenbein combined to retire 11 consecutive Arkansas hitters between the walks and by Leach and Diggs. All three of the Razorbacks’ runs in the final innings were charged to Ziegenbein.

The Bears went ahead 3-1 in the fifth inning when Nivens hit into a fielder’s choice to score Hayden Moore from third base. Moore finished the game 2 for 3 — the only player from either team with multiple hits.

Missouri State’s two home runs brought the team total to 65 this season. That moved the Bears into the top 30 nationally in the category.

McEntire pitched three innings in a scheduled short start that will leave him available to pitch out of the bullpen during this weekend’s series at No. 18 Auburn. He allowed 1 hit, walked 3 and struck out 4 during his 50-pitch outing.

Seven Razorbacks saw time on the mound. Kole Ramage and Zack Morris pitched two innings apiece, Zebulon Vermillion pitched one inning and Tole, Nick Griffin and Elijah Trest all threw during the ninth inning.

Missouri State scored its final run against Griffin, who threw two wild pitches after Mason Greer doubled with one out. The freshman left hander did not record an out.

Ramage allowed the Bears’ run in the fifth inning. He allowed 2 hits and 1 walk, and struck out 5. Arkansas’ pitchers combined to strike out 15.

Morris’ two shutout innings lowered his ERA to 0.90. Morris, who worked around three base runners, has not allowed a run in his last six outings.

Arkansas is scheduled to play at Auburn on Friday in the first of a three-game series at Plainsman Park. The Razorbacks have a two-game lead over the Tigers and two other teams atop the SEC West standings.