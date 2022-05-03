NWA outdoor briefs

Catch a channel catfish

Arkansas Game and Fish Commission stocks channel catfish in several small urban lakes around the state April through October as part of the Family and Community Fishing Program.

Area lakes that have been stocked include Murphy Park pond in Springdale, Lake Springdale, Lake Bentonville, Lake Atalanta in Rogers, Torraine Lake in Fort Smith, Carol Ann Cross Pond in Fort Smith and Van Buren Municipal Pond. The daily limit is three channel catfish. Anglers 16 and older need an Arkansas fishing license.

Moms shoot free

Cherokee Bowhunters archery club will host a 3D shoot on Saturday at the Fort Crowder Conservation Area archery range southeast of Neosho, Mo. All moms may shoot for free.

Contestants may start the course anytime between 9 a.m. and 1 p.m. Entry fee is $12 for adult nonmembers. Visit cherokeebowhunters.org and click on events for directions to the range. For details call (417) 439-7054.

Hike leads to shelter

Hill 'N Dale Hiking Club will hike on May 10 at Devil's Den State Park. The group will hike one mile out and back to Moonshiner's Cave bluff shelter. The second route will be a 3.8-mile loop that includes Devil's Den Trail, the wilderness spur and primitive campground loop. Meet at Moonshiner's Cave trailhead at 9 a.m. The trailhead can be located with Google Maps.

Interested hikers should contact Bev Munstermann, (479) 721-2193 or munster@olemac.net. For club information go to bvhikingclub.com.

Bike race tests mettle

The Noon 2 Moon endurance mountain bike race is set for May 14 at Coler Mountain Bike Preserve in Bentonville. Riders will compete in a 6- or 12-hour race to see how many laps they can complete in that time frame.

Laps will be six to eight miles long. The route will be announced on race day. Both races start at noon. Riders may race solo or as a team. Visit noon2moonrace.com for more information and registration. Volunteers are needed to help with the event.

Pruitts win at Table Rock

Justin and Ashley Pruitt won the Guys and Gals bass tournament held April 24 at Table Rock Lake. Their tournament limit of five bass weighed 15.16 pounds. Mike and Caitlyn Rose were second with five bass at 14.94 pounds. Paul McNabb and Crissy Waldhoer were third with five bass at 14.14 pounds. They also had big bass at 5.73 pounds.

Register for youth hunt

Arkansas Game and Fish Commission is taking registrations for a youth quail hunt to be held May 21. The hunt is for a limited number of youths age 12-15 who have not had an opportunity to go hunting. Youngsters will get hands-on experience hunting, cleaning their birds and eating their harvest. Email jordan.bevil@afgc.ar.gov to register.

Documentary available online

The Ozark Society has released the documentary film "First River: How Arkansas Saved a National Treasure" to mark the 50th anniversary of the Buffalo National River's official designation as America's first national river.

The film, which was produced by the Ozark Society, explores the river's conservation history as well as contemporary issues facing Buffalo National River. It is available for free public streaming on the Ozark Society website, www.ozarksociety.net.