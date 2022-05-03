Wichita State transfer lists Hogs in top 6

Wichita State transfer Ricky Council IV released his top six schools on Tuesday and Arkansas is in the mix.

He is also considering Iowa State, Kansas, Alabama, Mississippi State and Georgia Tech.

Council, 6-6, 204 pounds, was named the American Athletic Conference Sixth Man of the Year after starting 7 of 28 games and averaging 12 points, 5.4 rebounds and 1.6 assists.

He shot 43.7% from the field, 30.6% from three-point range and 84.9% at the free throw line as a sophomore. Council also had 32 steals and 14 blocks.

Council scored in double figures 17 times and had a season-high 31 points in an 84-79 home victory over Central Florida on Jan. 26.

He announced he was entering the NCAA transfer portal on April 21 and declared for the NBA Draft in March while maintaining his college eligibility.

Council averaged 23 points, 9.5 rebounds and 5 assists as a senior at Durham (N.C.) Southern Durham. He picked the Shockers over Hofstra, Georgia Southern, Appalachian State and other schools.