$1M grant goes toward identifying disparities in Arkansas’ juvenile justice system

The Administrative Office of the Courts has been awarded a $1 million grant to identify disparities in the Arkansas juvenile justice system.

The agency announced Tuesday morning it is the recipient of a Juvenile Justice Reform grant from the Office of Juvenile Justice and Delinquency Prevention. The grant will include a review of Sebastian, Jefferson, Pulaski, Washington and Faulkner counties.

Clorissa Prince, a spokeswoman for the Commission on Children Youth and Families Administrator, said findings will be reported and recommendations for further changes will be made by the Supreme Court's Commission on Children, Youth and Families to ensure fair and equitable treatment for all youths.

"Juvenile justice stakeholders, including law enforcement, juvenile officers, judges, legislators, educators and other stakeholders from around the state, have been called upon to serve on a grant leadership team committee to guide efforts to allow for successful implementation and corresponding intervention to alleviate disparities in the system," Prince said in a news release. "This collective of professionals from the differing corners of youth justice will provide invaluable guidance in this Juvenile Justice System review."