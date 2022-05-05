Get to know: 2024 O-line target Fletcher Westphal

Four-star sophomore offensive lineman Fletcher Westphal visited Arkansas on April 23 and was blown away.

Westphal, 6-8, 325 pounds, of Leesburg (Va.) Tuscarora, had accumulated 13 scholarship offers from schools such as Georgia, Penn State, Wisconsin, North Carolina, Virginia, Virginia Tech and Maryland before his trip to Arkansas.

He added one of the Razorbacks a few days after his visit to Fayetteville.

On3.com rates Westphal as a 4-star prospect, the No. 15 offensive tackle and No. 202 overall recruit in the nation for the 2024 class. Westphal is the No. 4 prospect in Virginia in his class.

Westphal said he “absolutely" plans to visit Arkansas again.

Nickname: Little guy

Favorite thing about playing on the O-line: Competitiveness

Coach Cody Kennedy is: Coach Kennedy is a good communicator and OL coach that’s been recognized by college football.

Funniest football moments: Double team pancakes.

If I couldn't play football, I would want to star in: Badminton. It’s a weird sport that I’m actually pretty good at.

I'm happiest when I: Win on the field and have good grades in the classroom.

My mom is always on me to do: Stay ahead because I never know what’s coming.

Favorite NFL player: Trent Williams

Must-watch TV: Game show 25 Words or Less is a must.

Love or hate rollercoasters: I used to love them, but I don’t fit on rollercoasters anymore.

How would you spend $1 million: Invest it to make more money.

What superpower would you choose if given the option: Teleport to any place.

My two pet peeves are: I don’t like people who don’t pay attention. It bugs me when people can’t follow basic directions.

If you could meet a famous person, who would it be: The Rock

My hidden talent is: I can take my socks off only using my feet.

Your favorite fast food chain and why: I like Wendy’s the best because I like their chicken nuggets.

If you could only eat one meal for the rest of your life, what would it be: Steak and eggs

I will never ever eat: Coleslaw

Favorite junk food: Ruffles

My favorite sweet tooth carving is: I love Starburst but my dentist does not.

Strangest thing I’ve ever eaten: When I was in Iceland I ate horse.

My dream date is: I really don’t have one.

I’m terrified of: The dentist, and specifically getting my teeth drilled.

Cat or dog person and why: I like dogs best – big dogs in particular.

Hobbies: I love video games and anything dealing with advanced audio equipment.

The one thing I could not live without is: My life is better with my phone in it.

Best advice I’ve received: Stay ahead of the curve. Be better than the best by trying to improve daily because the small things count.

Role model and why: My parents and coach are my role models because they have the most influence on my life.

Three words to describe me: Leader, reliable, patient.

People would be surprised that I: Am great with math. I can calculate pretty much anything in my head. Pre-calculus is my easiest subject. I did not play football until sixth grade and my never watched football in my home before that, so I learned football on the field.