Food is given to those in need

The Delta Network Food Bank of Pine Bluff on April 16 gave food boxes to hundreds of people, including the elderly, who are facing economic distress, according to a news release.

The agency hosted its annual Drive-Thru Hunger Relief Distribution at the Pine Bluff Convention Center. Drivers lined up as early as 7:30 a.m., in spite of the rain, to receive the 20-pound boxes of chicken donated by Tyson Foods.

The Delta Regional Community Services Outreach Network Inc., and its Delta Network Food Bank, is a Tyson Foods Community Partner Pantry. Community Partner Pantries provide food to other nonprofit agencies that provide hunger relief, according to the release.

Delta Network shared with other agencies during this distribution. Clarence Davis, City-Serve member and liaison, distributed boxes of protective gloves and disinfectant wipes.

Tyson Foods provided nearly 40,000 pounds of chicken for the community during a time when inflation, halted imports to the nation, the covid crisis and other supply chain issues have negatively affected the availability of food.

"We are so grateful to all the volunteers that showed up and worked diligently from beginning to the end of the hunger relief event," a spokesman said.

Volunteers and supporters include Capt. Mark Ryles and the Jefferson County sheriff's office; Capt. Bruce Bailey and the Pine Bluff Fire and Emergency Services Department; Covenant Recovery Center; Sobriety Center; staff of the Pine Bluff Convention Center; the Pine Bluff Commercial/Arkansas Democrat-Gazette; Delta-Plex radio station; Clarence Davis, Ethel Green and the Pine Bluff Housing Authority; and all the volunteers who are always willing to help the Delta Network Food Bank and the onsite leaders, Elders Anthony and Betty Gray.

Also instrumental in the effort were the United Way of Southeast Arkansas, Senior Pastors Joe and Juanita Miller and the Share a Prayer Ministry, and Bishop Shirley Sanders and the Greater Deliverance Global Ministry for their financial support.

The Delta Network is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization. If people would like to make financial donations, they may mail checks payable to Delta Network Inc., P.O. Box 20278, White Hall, AR, 71612; or use Cash App: @DeltaNetwork. All donations are tax-deductible.

Louis Ross is the chief executive officer of the Delta Network Inc., and Jacqueline Ross is the director. Details: (870) 536-2424.