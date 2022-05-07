Gravette Public Library offers Canva workshops

GRAVETTE -- The Gravette Public Library will offer two workshops for local business owners, nonprofit groups and individuals interested in learning how to use the Canva graphic design platform to create social media graphics, posters, flyers, logos, business cards, brochures and more.

A Canva Basics workshop will be held from noon to 2 p.m. Thursday and will introduce participants to designing with Canva. A Canva Pro workshop will be held from noon to 1 p.m. May 26 and will focus on additional features, including video editing, that are included in the Pro version. Both workshops will be held at the Gravette Public Library.

The workshops, which are being offered for educational and informational purposes only, are part of the Libraries Lead with Digital Skills initiative to help people across America grow their skills, careers and businesses.

Anyone interested in participating in one or both workshops may register through the Gravette Public Library website, social media pages or by calling 479-787-6955, ext. 2. Seating is limited. Lunch will be provided.