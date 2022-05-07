Rick Lee’s Oaklawn selections and analysis

LEE'S LOCK Plane Talk in the seventh

BEST BET Jacks Spring Break in the fifth

LONG SHOT Fredonian in the ninth

FRIDAY'S RESULTS 6-10 (60.0 %)

MEET 210-604 (34.8 %).

CONFIDENCE RATINGS

****confident choice

***plenty to like

**things to like

*educated guess

1st Purse $30,000, 1 1/16 miles, Arkansas-bred, 3-year-olds and up, maiden claiming $20,000

DUDLEY*** has finished with energy in two competitive and useful sprint races. He has a Beyer figures advantage and is bred to run this far. RISKY SITUATION has finished in the money in four consecutive sprints, and he does have proven two-turn ability. MORNING DRIVE had trouble in his debut and he was overmatched in a second start. He seems to fit better at this class and distance.

PP HORSE;JOCKEY;TRAINER;ODDS

5 Dudley;Castillo;Stuart;9-5

8 Risky Situation;Saez;Cline;7-2

3 Morning Drive;Gonzalez;Lauer;9-2

2 Backgate Red;Quinonez;Prather;4-1

7 Ucantmakethistufup;Garcia;Schultz;6-1

4 Mr. Wully Bully;Canchari;Creighton;15-1

6 Young o' Daine;Alicea;Loy;15-1

1 Riante Sky;Hiraldo;Milligan;15-1

9 Accel Joe;Jordan;Williams;30-1

2nd Purse $29,000, 1 1/16 miles, 3-year-olds and up which have never won two races, claiming $12,500

HELIOCHROME** broke his maiden by 15 lengths in a two-turn race last summer at Lone Star, and he is dropping to the lowest price of his career following a solid route effort at Houston. CHASE TRACKER finished second at this condition last month, and his races on a fast track have produced competitive Beyer figures. KNIEVEL rallied to a third-place finish at 9 furlongs, and he carries less weight with a winning apprentice aboard.

PP HORSE;JOCKEY;TRAINER;ODDS

8 Heliochrome;Castillo;Asmussen;5-2

7 Chase Tracker;Saez;Garcia;3-1

1 Knievel;Jordan;Broberg;3-1

5 Fay Dan;Franco;McKnight;6-1

6 Lucks Big Boy;Esquivel;Ashauer;10-1

3 First Rate;Diego;Jackson;10-1

4 Bumper Pool;Hiraldo;Von Hemel;6-1

2 Backgate Belle;Quinonez;Prather;15-1

3rd Purse $30,000, 6 furlongs, 3-year-olds, maiden claiming $20,000

LOYAL TO THE GAME** finished fourth in his first race at Oaklawn, while racing at a higher classification. Moreover, he has earned the field's fastest Beyer figure. BON DEUX overcame a slow start in a fast-closing fifth-place debut, and typical second-out improvement should make him a threat. LITTLE FRAPPUCINO finished second at a higher level earlier in the meeting, and he figures closer to the pace in a field with little early speed.

PP HORSE;JOCKEY;TRAINER;ODDS

2 Loyal to the Game;Castillo;Asmussen;9-5

1 Bon Deux;Garcia;Villafranco;7-2

8 Little Frappucino;Quinonez;Milligan;12-1

6 Aristocat;Franco;Martin;7-2

9 Goblin;Hiraldo;Milligan;5-1

3 Joan's Junior;Canchari;Von Hemel;8-1

4 Mountain Pine;Esquivel;Litfin;20-1

5 Mr Frost;Gonzalez;Martin;20-1

7 Shuwa Funga P;Jordan;Litfin;15-1

4th Purse $30,000, 6 furlongs, 4-year-olds and up, claiming $8,000

VERRAZANO FIRST** had a two-race winning streak stopped when tiring after setting a fast pace at two turns. He is cutting back to a sprint and switches to the stable's go-to rider. FIRST LINE was a clear winner at a higher claiming price in February, and he figures to be a late factor sprinting for the first time in over a year. DR. FORMAN is a three-time winner at the meeting, and he is back in a claiming race after testing the water in a starter allowance.

PP HORSE;JOCKEY;TRAINER;ODDS

7 Verrazano First;Arrieta;Hartman;5-2

6 First Line;Franco;Hewitt;5-1

4 Dr. Forman;Hiraldo;Cox;6-1

1 Replete;Garcia;Green;3-1

1a Lonely Private;Cohen;Diodoro;3-1

2 Horse Greedy;Castillo;Asmussen;4-1

5 Top Brass;Gonzalez;Broberg;6-1

3 Whenthedovescry;Esquivel;Villafranco;8-1

5th Purse $30,000, 1 1/16 miles, Arkansas-bred, 3-year-olds and up, maiden claiming $20,000

JACKS SPRING BREAK**** has shown versatility in three consecutive second-place finishes, and he appears to hold a clear talent advantage. TRAFFIC CONTROL finished two positions behind the top selection two races back. He has route speed and is more effective at route distances. MO VODKA is stretching out after flashing some ability in five sprint races He is fit and bred to run this far.

PP HORSE;JOCKEY;TRAINER;ODDS

7 Jacks Spring Break;Gonzalez;Mason;2-1

2 Traffic Control;Canchari;Cangemi;9-2

5 Mo Vodka;Quinonez;Milligan;10-1

1 Serbian Sailor;Arrieta;Ashauer;7-2

3 Cyber Monday;Jordan;Green;6-1

9 Slightly Crafty;Saez;Cline;8-1

6 Fetchs Brahm;Hiraldo;Fires;20-1

4 Justdennis;Wales;Hewitt;15-1

8 Orbital Starr;Diego;Prather;10-1

6th Purse $30,000, 6 furlongs, fillies and mares, 3-year-olds and up, claiming $8,000

BEAUTY DAY** has suffered tough-luck defeats in her last two races. She is taking a slight drop and should be tough to handle if she holds form. HONEY PARADE has been forwardly placed in three consecutive in the money finishes, and she raced for Hall of Fame trainer Steve Asmussen for the first time. BOATHOUSE VIEW is part of a two-horse entry for high percentage trainer Robertino Diodoro.

PP HORSE;JOCKEY;TRAINER;ODDS

3 Beauty Day;Gonzalez;Morse;3-1

9 Honey Parade;Castillo;Asmussen;4-1

1a Boathouse View;Cohen;Diodoro;2-1

1 Living for Today;Cohen;Diodoro;2-1

4 Five Queens;Diego;McBride;8-1

7 Fully Aware;Esquivel;Holthus;15-1

6 Denali Rocket;Jordan;Martin;6-1

2 Mary Alice;Hiraldo;Milligan;12-1

8 Country Dreamin;Bolanos;Feilner;20-1

5 Lady Gusto;Alicea;Hewitt;15-1

7th Purse $30,000, 6 furlongs, 3-year-olds and up, claiming $12,500

PLANE TALK**** finished second behind a recent repeat winner, while 4 lengths clear of third, in his return from vacation. He is strictly the one to catch. SACRED OATH was beaten only a nose in a very fast race back in December, and he appears to be rounding into top form for a winning stable. AMERICAIN JOEY has been consistent in seven races at the meeting, and he was claimed out of his last race by the leading trainer.

PP HORSE;JOCKEY;TRAINER;ODDS

3 Plane Talk;Canchari;Robertson;2-1

7 Sacred Oath;Garcia;Villafranco;9-2

1 Americain Joey;Castillo;Asmussen;7-2

8 Pull My Chain;Alicea;Hewitt;8-1

2 Dixie Street;Torres;Soto;8-1

4 Sonnyisnotsofunny;Franco;Rosin;5-1

6 News Box;Jordan;Martin;15-1

5 Tough Company;Esquivel;Smith;10-1

8th Purse $90,000, 6 furlongs, 3-year-olds and up, maiden special weight

MEAN JAKEY** raced close to a fast pace before finishing second behind a colt (Raymond) who may have a bright future. GENERAL STRIKE is adding blinkers and cutting back to his best distance for top connections. CRONUS earned the field's fastest last race Beyer figure when fifth in a route. He is also adding blinkers and he has sprinted well.

PP HORSE;JOCKEY;TRAINER;ODDS

2 Mean Jakey;Quinonez;Asmussen;5-2

1 General Strike;Castillo;Asmussen;7-2

7 Cronus;Esquivel;Contreras;5-1

3 Awesome Charge;Cohen;Diodoro;4-1

4 Lead Actor;Arrieta;Moquett;8-1

5 Humero d'Oro;Garcia;Villafranco;10-1

6 Chasing Rainbows;Canchari;Moquett;10-1

9 Simpson Bay;Evans;Robertson;12-1

8 Bigtime Tegridy;Diego;Jackson;15-1

9th Purse $30,000, 6 furlongs, 3-year-olds and up, claiming $8,000

FREDONIAN** is taking a significant drop in class following a dull route, but he had a swift subsequent breeze. A return to the form he showed last season make him a late threat. RIVERBOAT GAMBLER has earned competitive Beyer figures, while being overmatched at the meeting, and winning trainer Karl Broberg has him spotted to contend. MR. DOUGIE FRESH battled for 6 furlongs before tiring in a useful route, and he is another dropping in class for a stable having a terrific meeting.

PP HORSE;JOCKEY;TRAINER;ODDS

10 Fredonian;Hiraldo;Richard;10-1

8 Riverboat Gambler;Gonzalez;Broberg;7-2

11 Mr. Dougie Fresh;Arrieta;Hartman;6-1

1a Tiz Showbiz;Cohen;Diodoro;5-2

1 Special Pryce;Cohen;Diodoro;5-2

2 Kevin Witte;Diego;McBride;8-1

3 Rubiginous;Esquivel;Morse;9-2

6 Mine My Time;Jordan;Martin;8-1

5 Praetorian;Castillo;Hewitt;10-1

7 Seek N Justice;Quinonez;Litfin;15-1

9 Time Heist;Lara;Litfin;20-1

4 Tiz McNamara;Court;Feilner;30-1

10th Purse $107,000, 5 1/2 furlongs, Arkansas-bred, 3-year-olds and up, allowance optional claiming

CAPTAIN DON** raced close to an honest pace before edging clear defeating open conditioned claiming rivals, and he is spotted to contend in a state-bred optional claimer. TOPF ROAD RULES has finished third in consecutive route races at this class level, and turning back to a sprint distance may prove wise based on his past performances. IMA BLING CAT defeated the top selection in a victory in March, and he has enough speed to be in a striking position turning into the stretch.

PP HORSE;JOCKEY;TRAINER;ODDS

2 Captain Don;Hiraldo;Von Hemel;4-1

3 Topf Road Rules;Arrieta;Peitz;7-2

12 Ima Bling Cat;Gonzalez;Broberg;6-1

8 Goodnight Archie;Saez;Hornsby;6-1

7 Citrus Bay;Canchari;Tranquilino;15-1

6 Peace Dog;Quinonez;Witt;6-1

13 Bettys Cash;Quinonez;Von Hemel;4-1

9 Navy Seal;Garcia;Knott;8-1

1 Data Storm;Diego;Martin;12-1

14 Bebop Shoes;Canchari;Cangemi;15-1

11 Kinfolk;Jordan;Moquett;15-1

4 Smarty Grimes;Franco;Deville;12-1

5 Macho Rocco;Esquivel;Mason;15-1

10 Malintent;Castillo;Westermann;10-1

11th The Arkansas Breeders' Championship. Purse $200,000, 1 1/16 miles, Arkansas-bred, 3-year-olds and up.

IMPLICATOR** defeated second-level allowance runners at Houston, and he had a strong subsequent breeze at Lone Star. Furthermore, he is a good finisher in a field certain to produce a fast pace. TEMPT FATE has won 6 of 11 races at Oaklawn, including stake races at one and two turns. BANDIT POINT was an upset winner in an allowance tune-up. He drew inside and he's another who will benefit from a contentious pace battle.

PP HORSE;JOCKEY;TRAINER;ODDS

7 Implicator;Diego;Baldillez;8-1

10 Tempt Fate;Hiraldo;Deville;10-1

2 Bandit Point;Harr;Cline;7-2

13 Mrs. Beans;Garcia;Villafranco;5-1

11 Souixper Charger;Quinonez;Prather;5-1

14 Man in the Can;Canchari;Moquett;9-2

12 K J's Nobility;Gonzalez;Hawley;10-1

8 Dinner At Crumpies;Arrieta;Hornsby;10-1

9 More Than Blessed;Franco;Cascio;12-1

5 J.E.'s Handmedown;Castillo;Asmussen;12-1

3 Big Success;Cohen;Prather;12-1

1 Twisted Dixie;Saez;Cline;20-1

4 Bellamys Roan;Borel;Westermann;15-1

6 Promising Shoes;Esquivel;Broberg;30-1

12th Purse $106,000, 6 furlongs, fillies and mares, 3-year-olds and up, allowance optional claiming.

ROCK STAR PARKING** has improved dramatically since claimed by trainer Cipriano Contreras. He has been a dominating winner in his last two and is a strong three-peat candidate. PARKIN IN THE REAR possesses excellent early speed, and he did defeat the top selection Dec. 19. NIC AND ZOE finished second behind the top selection after battling for the lead from gate to wire.

PP HORSE;JOCKEY;TRAINER;ODDS

9 Rock Star Parking;Esquivel;Contreras;3-1

11 Parkin in the Rear;Cohen;Shorter;12-1

1 Nic and Zoe;Arrieta;Compton;5-1

2 Black Kat Taps;Canchari;Chleborad;15-1

5 Kasserine Pass;Franco;Martin;12-1

10 Cherished;Gonzalez;Asmussen;9-2

8 Upandcomingstar;Castillo;Asmussen;4-1

7 Sapphire Royalty;Jordan;Stuart;8-1

6 Nisi Prius;Quinonez;Witt;8-1

3 Kewpie Doll;Diego;Jackson;15-1

4 Northern Diamond;Saez;Van Berg;12-1