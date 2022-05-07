SWAC

SOUTHERN 13, UAPB 4

A seven-run first inning was all Southern needed to blow past the University of Arkansas at Pine Bluff at Lee-Hines Stadium in Baton Rouge.

Taj Porter hit a three-run home run and Michael Latulas had a solo home run to highlight the opening first for the Jaguars (16-27, 13-9 Southwestern Athletic Conference), who cranked out 11 hits in the game and got a stout outing on the mound from Joseph Battaglia. The senior pitcher allowed 6 hits and 4 runs while striking out 5 in 8 2/3 innings.

Tremaine Spears also had a two-run home run for Southern.

Carlos Velez and Edwin De La Cruz each had an RBI for UAPB (9-31, 5-16), which has lost five games in a row.