Carin Schoppmeyer: MONAH welcomes Native chef

At a Glance

Prairie to Table Dinner

Who: Museum of Native American History

What: The dinner is the first of a quarterly series of dinners featuring Indigenous chefs.

When: April 22

Where: The museum in Bentonville

Next: “Hear Our Voices” featuring Robert Lewis, May 14

Information: (479) 273-2456 or monah.org

Plant a Seed Soiree

Who: Northwest Arkansas Community College Foundation

What: Proceeds from the fundraiser will help support scholarships and the college’s new campus in Washington County.

When: April 22

Where: NWACC campus in Springdale

Information: (479) 619-4184 or nwaccfoundation.org

Guests for the Prairie to Table Dinner were greeted at the Museum of Native American History by Felicia Cocotzin Ruiz, curandera (or healer), who offered each the opportunity for a sage blessing before the April 22 event at the museum in Bentonville. Ruiz is the author of "Earth Medicines."

The dinner was the first of a quarterly series of dinners featuring Indigenous chefs. Cherokee Chef Nico Albert of Burning Cedar Indigenous Foods presented a menu of Indigenous dishes sourced from local farms.

Charlotte Buchanan-Yale, museum director, says: "Our honor is to shine the light on Indigenous chefs making news, educating, and sharing Indigenous dishes from their culture."

The Northwest Arkansas Food Bank and Feeding America are partnering with the museum for the series.

Next up for the museum is the "Hear Our Voices" monthly storytelling program May 14, which will feature Robert Lewis, "an award-winning Native American storyteller and artist of Cherokee, Navajo and Apache descent."

Those participating in the Prairie to Table dinner included Tina and David Bogle, Mark Ford, Jacob Arnold, Kara and Martin Smith, Matt Gallup and Mindy Engen and Jeannie McIntire.

Northwest Arkansas Community College Foundation patrons joined the nonprofit organization April 22 at its new campus in Springdale for the Plant a Seed Soiree fundraiser.

Organizers say proceeds from the evening will help "provide critical funds for student scholarships as well as support NWACC's new facility in Washington County." The fundraiser included live entertainment, dinner and an online silent auction.

The school opened its Washington County location in January 2020 in Springdale. Offerings at the campus include courses in general education, nursing, health information management, emergency medical responder and emergency medical technician, and it houses NWACC's High School Relations office, which oversees the High School Concurrent program. Enrollment services include admissions assistance, academic advising, financial aid and treasurer services, as well as student IDs and parking hang tags. Other services include library resources and Information Commons, as well as some additional services available by appointment, according to the college's website.

Among those helping the community college "Plant a Seed" were Debbie and Mike Luttrell, Nicole and Mat Mazzoni, Nancy and Dick Trammel, Carol and Ed Clifford, Alex Vasquez, Herbert Morales, Marilyn and David Swearingen, Joe Spivey, Kelli and Steve Gemmel, Carol and Ron Brophy, Karen and Clark Ellison and Tyler Clark.

Christy and Dennis Rittle, incoming NWACC president (from left), and NWACC President Evelyn and Charles Jorgenson stand for a photo at the Plant a Seed Soiree on April 22 at the community college's Washington County campus in Springdale. (NWA Democrat-Gazette/Carin Schoppmeyer)



Felicia Cocotzin Ruiz and Jason Callaman welcome guests to the Prairie to Table dinner. (NWA Democrat-Gazette/Carin Schoppmeyer)



Chef Nico Albert Williams and Kyle Williams, Sr. welcome Prairie to Table guests. (NWA Democrat-Gazette/Carin Schoppmeyer)



Dick and Nancy Trammel (from left) and Carol and Ed Clifford attend the NWACC Plant a Seed Soiree. (NWA Democrat-Gazette/Carin Schoppmeyer)



Alex Vasquez (from left), Christian Vasquez and Herbert Morales visit at Plant a Seed. (NWA Democrat-Gazette/Carin Schoppmeyer)



Jeannie McIntire (from left) and Kara and Martin Smith visit at the MoNAH Prairie to Table dinner. (NWA Democrat-Gazette/Carin Schoppmeyer)



Matt Gallup and Mindy Engen attend the Prairie to Table dinner at MoNAH. (NWA Democrat-Gazette/Carin Schoppmeyer)



