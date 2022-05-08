Carin Schoppmeyer: MONAH welcomes Native chef

At a Glance
Prairie to Table Dinner
Who: Museum of Native American History
What: The dinner is the first of a quarterly series of dinners featuring Indigenous chefs.
When: April 22
Where: The museum in Bentonville
Next: “Hear Our Voices” featuring Robert Lewis, May 14
Information: (479) 273-2456 or monah.org
Plant a Seed Soiree
Who: Northwest Arkansas Community College Foundation
What: Proceeds from the fundraiser will help support scholarships and the college’s new campus in Washington County.
When: April 22
Where: NWACC campus in Springdale
Information: (479) 619-4184 or nwaccfoundation.org
Guests for the Prairie to Table Dinner were greeted at the Museum of Native American History by Felicia Cocotzin Ruiz, curandera (or healer), who offered each the opportunity for a sage blessing before the April 22 event at the museum in Bentonville. Ruiz is the author of "Earth Medicines."
The dinner was the first of a quarterly series of dinners featuring Indigenous chefs. Cherokee Chef Nico Albert of Burning Cedar Indigenous Foods presented a menu of Indigenous dishes sourced from local farms.
Charlotte Buchanan-Yale, museum director, says: "Our honor is to shine the light on Indigenous chefs making news, educating, and sharing Indigenous dishes from their culture."
The Northwest Arkansas Food Bank and Feeding America are partnering with the museum for the series.
Next up for the museum is the "Hear Our Voices" monthly storytelling program May 14, which will feature Robert Lewis, "an award-winning Native American storyteller and artist of Cherokee, Navajo and Apache descent."
Those participating in the Prairie to Table dinner included Tina and David Bogle, Mark Ford, Jacob Arnold, Kara and Martin Smith, Matt Gallup and Mindy Engen and Jeannie McIntire.
Northwest Arkansas Community College Foundation patrons joined the nonprofit organization April 22 at its new campus in Springdale for the Plant a Seed Soiree fundraiser.
Organizers say proceeds from the evening will help "provide critical funds for student scholarships as well as support NWACC's new facility in Washington County." The fundraiser included live entertainment, dinner and an online silent auction.
The school opened its Washington County location in January 2020 in Springdale. Offerings at the campus include courses in general education, nursing, health information management, emergency medical responder and emergency medical technician, and it houses NWACC's High School Relations office, which oversees the High School Concurrent program. Enrollment services include admissions assistance, academic advising, financial aid and treasurer services, as well as student IDs and parking hang tags. Other services include library resources and Information Commons, as well as some additional services available by appointment, according to the college's website.
Among those helping the community college "Plant a Seed" were Debbie and Mike Luttrell, Nicole and Mat Mazzoni, Nancy and Dick Trammel, Carol and Ed Clifford, Alex Vasquez, Herbert Morales, Marilyn and David Swearingen, Joe Spivey, Kelli and Steve Gemmel, Carol and Ron Brophy, Karen and Clark Ellison and Tyler Clark.
