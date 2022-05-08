Drew Elizabeth Miller - John Stephen Moon





Drew Elizabeth Miller and John Stephen Moon were united in marriage at 5:30 p.m. Saturday, April 30, at Marlsgate Plantation, Scott. Laura Lee Kudryashov officiated.

Parents of the bride are Susan and Andrew Miller of Little Rock. She is the granddaughter of Becky and Bill May, Mary Carolyn Harper, the late Dr. Fredrick Harper and the late Charles Wilbourn Miller, all also of Little Rock.

Lisa and Stephen Moon of Lake Village are the parents of the groom. He is the grandson of Betty Braddrock, the late Johnny Braddock, Virginia Moon and the late Guy Stephen Moon, all also of Lake Village.

Vows were exchanged on the veranda framed by a custom hanging installation of cotton, antique crystal prisms and pearls and two five-foot tall antique iron urns filled with palms, white hydrangeas, white garden roses and peonies.

Escorted by her father, the bride wore her grandmother's wedding gown of candlelight silk organza and Chantilly lace over taffeta with a cathedral-length train, also worn by her mother when she was a bride. She carried a bouquet of garden roses accented with cotton bolls.

Serving as matron of honor was Meredith Schasch of St. Louis. Bridesmaids were Erin Moon of Lake Village, Lauren Miller of Sherwood, and Lexie Allensworth, Lauren Allensworth and Suzanna Haygood, all of Little Rock. They wore petal colored gowns and carried bouquets of roses and cotton bolls.

Flower girl was Josie Kate Ferraro and ring bearers were Jack Ferraro and Owen Ferraro, all of Little Rock

Jacob Moon of Lake Village was best man. Groomsmen were James Rose of Memphis; Kris Miller of Madison, Miss.; Scott Scruggs of Little Rock; and Chris Adams, Scott Gillison and Jason Martar, all of Lake Village.

A tented reception was held on the grounds of Marlsgate. The entrance was framed with antique 10-foot tall white shutters, antique cast iron urns and white wedding flowers. Reception tables were decorated with long runners of cotton and glass cylinders filled with antique silver candlesticks and white taper candles.

The bride is a graduate of the University of Arkansas, Fayetteville with a bachelor's degree in nursing and is a registered nurse.

The groom also has a bachelor's degree in nursing from UA and is also a registered nurse.

The couple will live in Little Rock and plan a delayed honeymoon in St. Lucia.





Drew Elizabeth Moon (Kayleigh Ross Photography)





