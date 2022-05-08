The following marriage licenses were reported April 27-May 3 in the Sebastian County Clerk's Office.

Sebastian County

April 27

Rodney Gale Kimble, 65, and Mary Ann Miller, 51, both of Bunch, Okla.

Clovis Wayne Bynum II, 43, and Brianna Lee Jones, 33, both of Heavener, Okla.

Garrett Gray Widders, 31, Charleston, and Sydney Hamilton McCain, 30, Fort Smith

April 28

Kenneth Dale Jackson, 35, Fort Smith, and Merritt Nadine Jones, 48, Van Buren

Andres Antonio Interiano, 24, and Lee Ann Interiano, 25, both of Waldron

April 29

Joacim Robles, 37, and Tania Elizabeth Nunez, 32, both of Alex, Okla.

Dennis Michael Moser, 65, and Laura Lee White, 56, both of Fort Smith

Michael Dewayne Hurt, 53, Okmulgee, Okla., and Teresa Gail Driscoll, 59, Glenpool, Okla.

Johnnie Lee Bay, 40, and Monica Denise Jordan, 33, both of Fort Smith

Donald Leorn Glassburn, 29, and Stefanie LynnMarie Barber, 31, both of Greenwood

Mauricio Santoyo, 25, and Sandra Popoca Avelar, 21, both of Fort Smith

James Austin Hendrix, 52, Paris, and Chanda Marlene Wisdom-Baker, 46, Fort Smith

May 2

Cody Dwayne Quinton, 31, and Whitney Lee Mooney, 26, both of Fort Smith

David Dusenbury, 43, and Daniel Lee Rucky, 42,both of Fort Smith

Hoa Phuoc Tran, 57, and Dieu Ngoc Tran, 38, both of Fort Smith