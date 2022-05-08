The following marriage licenses were reported April 27-May 3 in the Sebastian County Clerk's Office.
Sebastian County
April 27
Rodney Gale Kimble, 65, and Mary Ann Miller, 51, both of Bunch, Okla.
Clovis Wayne Bynum II, 43, and Brianna Lee Jones, 33, both of Heavener, Okla.
Garrett Gray Widders, 31, Charleston, and Sydney Hamilton McCain, 30, Fort Smith
April 28
Kenneth Dale Jackson, 35, Fort Smith, and Merritt Nadine Jones, 48, Van Buren
Andres Antonio Interiano, 24, and Lee Ann Interiano, 25, both of Waldron
April 29
Joacim Robles, 37, and Tania Elizabeth Nunez, 32, both of Alex, Okla.
Dennis Michael Moser, 65, and Laura Lee White, 56, both of Fort Smith
Michael Dewayne Hurt, 53, Okmulgee, Okla., and Teresa Gail Driscoll, 59, Glenpool, Okla.
Johnnie Lee Bay, 40, and Monica Denise Jordan, 33, both of Fort Smith
Donald Leorn Glassburn, 29, and Stefanie LynnMarie Barber, 31, both of Greenwood
Mauricio Santoyo, 25, and Sandra Popoca Avelar, 21, both of Fort Smith
James Austin Hendrix, 52, Paris, and Chanda Marlene Wisdom-Baker, 46, Fort Smith
May 2
Cody Dwayne Quinton, 31, and Whitney Lee Mooney, 26, both of Fort Smith
David Dusenbury, 43, and Daniel Lee Rucky, 42,both of Fort Smith
Hoa Phuoc Tran, 57, and Dieu Ngoc Tran, 38, both of Fort Smith