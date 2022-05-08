Work to close I-49 lanes in Bentonville

BENTONVILLE -- Overhead sign installation on the Interstate 49 eastbound ramp to U.S. 71 in Bentonville will require lane closings this week.

Weather permitting, crews will close the two outside lanes of eastbound ramp traffic for periodic 15-minute intervals. The closing will be during overnight hours Tuesday through Saturday morning. The inside lanes will remain open.

The closings are scheduled for:

• Tuesday night through Thursday, 8 p.m. to 6 a.m.

• Friday at 8 p.m. to 10 a.m. Saturday

Traffic will be controlled by signs, construction barrels and police enforcement. Drivers should watch for warning signs and safety personnel during the work. The public is advised to be cautious when traveling in the work zone and watch for slower traffic speeds.