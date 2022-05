One person was killed in a crash on Arkansas 14 near Yellville on Friday afternoon, according to a preliminary report from the Arkansas State Police.

Lawrence Metz, 70, of Yellville was killed when his 2002 Hyundai left the road and hit a tree about 4:40 p.m. Friday.

A state trooper investigating the crash reported that the weather was sunny and the road was dry at the time of the crash.