Benton County restaurant inspections

Critical violations are those factors leading to foodborne illness and must be corrected immediately. Noncritical violations relate to maintenance of food operations and cleanliness.

BENTON COUNTY

April 25

Roots And Wings Preschool

907 N.W. Eighth St., Bentonville

Critical violations: None

Noncritical violations: Floors, ceiling and counters have an accumulation of food/dirt/dust.

Zaxby's

190 Progress Ave., Siloam Springs

Critical violations: Cole slaw containers stored above the load line. The boiled eggs are not at 41 degrees or below.

Noncritical violations: None

April 26

Berretto

121 W. Central Ave., Bentonville

Critical violations: None

Noncritical violations: No certificate available at time of inspection.

Burrito House And Taqueria

183 Rebecca St., Suite C, Gentry

Critical violations: Employee did not wash hands between handling chemical spray bottle and resuming food preparation. No bare hand contact with exposed, ready-to-eat food or ice. Foods in the two-door cooler are not all at 41 degrees or below. Employee sprayed knife after washing. Bleach concentration in spray bottle is too strong.

Noncritical violations: A retail food establishment shall have procedures for employees to follow when responding to bodily fluid release events that involve the discharge of matter onto surfaces in the food establishment. A chlorine solution shall measure 50-100 mg/L at a temperature of 75-100 degrees. Employee was going to use a sanitizer solution to clean the slicer used for raw meat. Equipment must be cleaned prior to sanitizing. No thermometer in the small table top refrigerator.

King Burrito

4303 S. Pleasant Crossing Blvd., Rogers

Critical violations: Food debris in designated handwashing sinks.

Noncritical violations: None

Northwest Medical Center-Morrison Food Service

3000 Medical Center Parkway, Bentonville

Critical violations: Plate simulating dish thermometer reached a high of 157 degrees during three machine cycles. Slice cheese and other items in refrigerator 11 were temping at 50 degrees.

Noncritical violations: None

Ozark Adventist Academy

20997 Dawn Hill East, Gentry

Critical violations: All foods checked in the walk-in cooler are at 53 degrees.

Noncritical violations: At least one employee who has supervisory and management responsibility and the authority to direct and control food preparation and service shall be a certified food protection manager. A retail food establishment shall have procedures for employees to follow when responding to bodily fluid release events that involve the discharge of matter onto surfaces in the food establishment. Wall around the sink and sprayer in the dish room has a black substance on the surface and along the silicone sealant. Ice buildup around the freezer walk-in door making the door difficult to close properly. Door gasket torn as well on the two door salad cooler.

Schlotzsky's

2709 W. Walnut St., Rogers

Critical violations: None

Noncritical violations: Cracks in sealant around front of walk-in cooler.

Shogun

3606 S.E. Metro Parkway, Bentonville

Critical violations: No chlorine sanitizer detected in final rinse of dish machine. Final rinse not running after washing. Wares washed in dish machine were not being sanitized before use.

Noncritical violations: Dust buildup on ceiling and light of kitchen prep area. Dust on ceiling and fans in walk-in cooler.

Subway

183 Rebecca St., Gentry

Critical violations: Portioned chicken, steak, roast beef, capicola, pepperoni, tomatoes in the sandwich station are at 42 degrees. Turkey in the reach-in is 42 degrees.

Noncritical violations: No thermometer in the front reach-in cooler. Condensation leak in the walk-in freezer. Ice buildup on unit. Trays under the leaking area to prevent water from dripping onto product below. Ice buildup on the walk in freezer door. At least one employee who has supervisory and management responsibility and the authority to direct and control food preparation and service shall be a certified food protection manager. A retail food establishment shall have procedures for employees to follow when responding to bodily fluid release events that involve the discharge of matter onto surfaces in the food establishment.

The Five Six Pub

124 S. First St., Rogers

Critical violations: No paper towels available at kitchen handsink. Bar items cooling in ice bin used for consumption.

Noncritical violations: None

The Rail A Pizza Company

218 S. First St., Rogers

Critical violations: No handwash signage in restroom nearest kitchen.

Noncritical violations: Frozen pork shanks being thawed in open air environment. Kitchen employee lacking hair restraint.

April 27

Fuzzy's Taco Shop

4204 W. J.B. Hunt, Suite 10, Rogers

Critical violations: None

Noncritical violations: Can opener in prep area has buildup of food debris. Light bulb covers missing near hood system.

Northwest Arkansas Children's Shelter

860 N.W. Vaughn Road, Bentonville

Critical violations: Employee did not wash hands when returning back into the kitchen prior to putting on gloves. Second handwashing sink by the preparation area is blocked by a stool. Open package of turkey meat not date marked as needed in refrigerator.

Noncritical violations: None

On The House

721 Maplewood Drive, Centerton

Critical violations: Must have a sign or poster that notifies food workers to wash their hands at all handwashing sinks used by food workers and shall be clearly visible to food workers. Provide a supply of individual disposable towels or a continuous towel system that supplies the user with a clean towel or a heated-air drying device at each handwashing sink in food preparation, toilet and warewashing areas. Provide an adequate supply of hand cleanser (liquid, powder or bar) at each handwashing sink.

Noncritical violations: No test strips on site.

Primrose of Rogers

650 S. Dodson Road, Rogers

Critical violations: Handwash sink close to ice machine is fully covered by trash bag and not for use as it has a severe leak. Back hand sink near dish machine is difficult to use because of low pressure flow.

Noncritical violations: Accumulation of black/brown growth on black plastic chute of ice machine.

Rogers Heritage High School

1114 S. Fifth St., Rogers

Critical violations: None

Noncritical violations: Dust buildup on fans in walk in cooler.

Rogers High School

2300 S. Dixieland Road, Rogers

Critical violations: None

Noncritical violations: Paint peeling from walls in dish room revealing an absorbent surface.

Uncle Jesse's Fish House

204 First Ave. N.E., Gravette

Critical violations: None

Noncritical violations: No certified food protection manager on staff.

Uptown Kitchen & Taphouse

4204 S. J.B. Hunt Drive, Suite 40, Rogers

Critical violations: Handwashing sink in back of kitchen showers water from faucet when turned on, water showers directly into deep fryer.

Noncritical violations: None

Wingate Inn

7400 S.W. Old Farm Blvd., Bentonville

Critical violations: Deli Express sandwiches are not date marked with the use by date.

Noncritical violations: Cutlery in the sundry is stored with the food contact surface. Commercial mechanical dishwasher was replaced with a residential mechanical dishwasher, which does not meet multiple requirements. Cabinet door under the coffee area had a large hole in it. Door is no longer in good condition or easily cleanable. Gaskets torn on the two-door refrigerator and the freezer. At least one employee who has supervisory and management responsibility and the authority to direct and control food preparation and service shall be a certified food protection manager. A retail food establishment shall have procedures for employees to follow when responding to bodily fluid release events that involve the discharge of matter onto surfaces in the food establishment.

April 28

Bliss Cupcake Cafe

4204 W. Green Acres Road, Suite 100, Rogers

Critical violations: Spray bottle and squeeze bottle on prep table not labeled identifying substances.

Noncritical violations: Test strips not available for sanitizer.

Five Guys Burgers & Fries

2007 S. Promenade Blvd., Rogers

Critical violations: Sliced tomatoes in prep table at 44 degrees.

Noncritical violations: None

Goddard School

5303 S. Southern Hills Court, Rogers

Critical violations: None

Noncritical violations: Food residue and melted Popsicle buildup in bottom of freezer.

Hunan Village

3402 U.S. 412 East, Siloam Springs

Critical violations: Employees not washing hands between task changes. Pot stickers not at 135 degrees or above. Food on the salad bar is not at 41 degrees or below. Sushi on the buffet is temping at 61 degrees.

Noncritical violations: At least one employee who has supervisory and management responsibility and the authority to direct and control food preparation and service shall be a certified food protection manager. A retail food establishment shall have procedures for employees to follow when responding to bodily fluid release events that involve the discharge of matter onto surfaces in the food establishment. Food thawing at room temperature. Fly strips hanging over food preparation and over shelves. Interior and doors of the three-door refrigerator are not clean. Food debris and grime on shelves and bottom of the unit and handles/doors. Rust on the lid/lip of the ice machine. Rust can get on the ice when the water drips into the ice bin.

TCBY

2005 S. Promenade Blvd., Suite 140, Rogers

Critical violations: None

Noncritical violations: No certified food protection manager on staff.

April 29

Bayou Boys Crawfish Shack & Catering

601 W. Hudson Road, Rogers

Critical violations: No hand soap available at time of inspection. Raw eggs being stored above ready-to-eat produce. Crawfish boil less than 135 degrees.

Noncritical violations: No certified food protection manager documentation available. Cardboard boxes of produce being stored directly on floor of mobile unit. Posted permit expired.

Doubletree Guest Suites Hotel

301 S.E. Walton Blvd., Bentonville

Critical violations: Wares through dish machine were not being sanitized after cleaning. Plate simulating tester reached 141 degrees during runs of dish machine.

Noncritical violations: None

Ground Floor Coffee

2000 W. University St., Siloam Springs

Critical violations: Milk steaming pitchers are not visibly clean.

Noncritical violations: A retail food establishment shall have procedures for employees to follow when responding to bodily fluid release events that involve the discharge of matter onto surfaces. A chlorine solution shall measure 50-100 mg/L at a temperature of 75-100 degrees. No sanitizer on location at the time of inspection. Food employees shall wear hair restraints such as hats, hair coverings that are designed and worn to effectively keep their hair from contacting exposed food. Cloths in use for wiping containers and other equipment surfaces shall be held between use in a chemical sanitizer solution at an appropriate concentration.

Holiday Inn Express

2205 S.E. Walton Blvd., Bentonville

Critical violations: None

Noncritical violations: No certificate available for staff as certified food manager. Apples for customer self-service have edible surface exposed to patrons.

La Michoacana Ice Cream Shop

1803 S. Eighth St., Rogers

Critical violations: None

Noncritical violations: No certified food manager certificate presented at time of inspection.

Moonbeam's Pastries

1601 Klauss Lane, Apt. D, Pea Ridge

Critical violations: None

Noncritical violations: No certified food protection manager on staff.

The following establishments had no violations this reporting period:

April 25 -- Old High Middle School, 406 N.W. Second St., Bentonville; Smoothie King, 2090 W. Pleasant Grove Road, Rogers; Taco Bell, 1200 S.W. Regional Airport Blvd., Bentonville; Walmart Fuel Center, 4206 S. Pleasant Crossing Blvd., Rogers

April 26 -- Aldi, 1316 W. Walnut St., Rogers; Casey's General Store, 3075 W. Pleasant Grove Road, Rogers; Chicken Lai Lai, 714 W. Centerton Blvd., Centerton; Cooper Elementary, 2 Blowing Springs Road, Bella Vista; Parkside Public, 112 S. First St., Rogers; Scooter's Coffee, 206 S. Walton Blvd., Bentonville; Scotch and Soda, 121 W. Central Ave., Bentonville; The Spark Cafe, 105 N. Main St., Bentonville

April 27 -- Arkansas Arts Academy High School, 506 W. Poplar St., Rogers; Arkansas Arts Academy Middle School, 2005 S. 12th St., Rogers; Lili's Bubble Waffle, 123 Main St. S.E., Gravette; Ozarks Community Hospital, 1101 Jackson St. S.W., Gravette; St. Vincent De Paul Elementary, 1315 W. Cypress St., Rogers

April 28 -- Bentonville Lincoln Junior High School, 1206 N.W. Leopard Lane, Bentonville; Harps Food Store, 1209 N. Walton Blvd., Bentonville; Harps Bakery and Deli, 1209 N. Walton Blvd., Bentonville; Janie Darr Elementary School, 6505 Mount Hebron Road, Rogers; Southside Church Of Christ, 919 S. Dixieland Road, Rogers

April 29 -- Bike Rack Brewing Co., 801 S.E. Eighth St., Suite 61, Bentonville; Casey's General Store, 2801 S.E. J St., Bentonville; Dock and Character Kids Programs, 807 S.E. 14th St., Bentonville; Markham and Fitz Chocolate, 801 S.E. Eighth St., Suite 45, Bentonville; Shiloh Christian School Ph Cam, 5413 Pinnacle Point Dr., Rogers; Sunshine Montessori School, 720 N. Walnut St., Siloam Springs; The Tipsy Donut, 200 N. First St., Suite 100, Rogers; El Esquimal, 1900 S. First St., Suite 4, Rogers; For The Love, 8250 W. McNelly Road, Bentonville