Arkansas vs. Vanderbilt Game 1: How to watch and listen, forecast, pitching matchup, team comparisons

SCHEDULED GAME TIME Friday, 6:30 p.m.

WHERE Baum-Walker Stadium (11,531) in Fayetteville

RECORDS Arkansas 36-12, 16-8 SEC; Vanderbilt 32-15, 12-12 SEC

STREAK Arkansas won 1; Vanderbilt won 2

LAST 10 Arkansas 6-4; Vanderbilt 5-5

COACHES Arkansas: Dave Van Horn — 786-414 in 20th season at Arkansas and 1,106-573 in 28th season overall in Division I; Vanderbilt: Tim Corbin — 834-392-1 in 20th season at Vanderbilt and overall in Division I.

SERIES Arkansas leads 33-29

LAST MEETING Arkansas defeated Vanderbilt 6-4 on May 27, 2021, at the SEC Tournament in Hoover, Ala.

RADIO Razorback Sports Network can be accessed through local FM and AM affiliates, via the Arkansas Razorbacks Gameday app, via the TuneIn app, via the Varsity Network app or on ArkansasRazorbacks.com. Blackouts may apply.

TELEVISION The game will be streamed by SEC Network-Plus and can be accessed on WatchESPN.com and via the ESPN app (carrier login required).

ANNOUNCERS Brett Dolan (play-by-play) and Troy Eklund (analyst)

PITCHING MATCHUP Arkansas RHP Connor Noland (5-3, 2.99 ERA in 72 1/3 innings) vs. Vanderbilt LHP Devin Futrell (8-1, 2.03 ERA in 48 2/3 innings)

FORECAST According to the National Weather Service, there is a 40% chance of showers and thunderstorms Friday night in Fayetteville, with a high of 87 degrees and a low of 63.





TEAM COMPARISONS

ERA: Arkansas 3.38; Vanderbilt 3.30

Runs Scored Per Game: Arkansas 7.10; Vanderbilt 6.94

Batting Average: Arkansas .277; Vanderbilt .289

Opponent Batting Average: Arkansas .219; Vanderbilt .208

Slugging Percentage: Arkansas .480; Vanderbilt .469

On-Base Percentage: Arkansas .384; Vanderbilt .390

Fielding Percentage: Arkansas .982; Vanderbilt .979

NOTABLE Arkansas is 26-5 at Baum-Walker Stadium this season....Vanderbilt is 10-6 in road games....Vanderbilt starter Devin Futrell will make his debut in an SEC game Friday. Futrell, a freshman, has been the Commodores' primary midweek starter this season....Arkansas coach Dave Van Horn and Vanderbilt coach Tim Corbin will coach their 43rd game against each other Friday. Corbin leads the head-to-head series 22-20....Vanderbilt outfielder and leadoff hitter Enrique Bradfield is 34 for 34 in stolen base attempts this season....The Razorbacks have won 12 consecutive series against SEC teams at home....Vanderbilt ranks fourth nationally in ERA (3.30) and WHIP (1.16). Arkansas ranks fifth nationally in ERA (3.38) and 12th in WHIP (1.26).