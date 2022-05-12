Former Toledo WR enjoys visit, seeing familiar faces

Former Toledo receiver Matt Landers, who wrapped up an official visit to Arkansas on Thursday, will see some familiar faces should he choose to play next season in Fayetteville.

He played at Georgia from 2018-20 and had 12 catches for 132 yards and 1 touchdown before transferring to Toledo last year.

Landers, 6-5, 201 pounds, redshirted at Georgia in 2017 and played in four games in 2018.

Arkansas coach Sam Pittman was on the Georgia staff from 2016-19 and Scott Fountain served as a special teams analyst for the Bulldogs in 2017 and special teams coordinator in 2019. He is now in a coordinator role with the Razorbacks.

Director of Player Development Fernando Velasco was in Athens, Ga., from 2017-19 and Director of Strength and Conditioning Jamil Walker was also at Georgia for three years prior to coming to Fayetteville.

Razorbacks defensive back Latavious Brini transferred to Arkansas from Georgia in January.

"It has been great,” said Landers, who has one year of eligibility remaining. “Good to be able to see some familiar faces. Good to see the facility and everything, so it has been great.”

Landers played in 12 of 14 games, including a start vs. Murray State, in 2019. He played in eight of 10 games in 2020 and had 2 catches for 27 yards in a season-opening win at Arkansas.

Being back in Fayetteville again wasn’t what Landers expected when he helped the Bulldogs to a victory over the Razorbacks in 2020.

"No, I never thought that," he said. “But things happen and I'm just looking to the future.”

He was an ESPN 3-star prospect out Lakewood High School in St. Petersburg, Fla., in 2017. Landers chose Georgia over Florida, Auburn, Florida State, Louisville, Miami, Michigan and other schools.

Landers entered the NCAA transfer portal May 3, which is two days past the May 1 deadline. Because he is a graduate transfer, the deadline does not impact his ability to play next season at the school of his choice.

"I've been getting a lot of looks, but the main ones I've been communicating with are Arkansas, Auburn and Miami,” Landers said.

He had 20 receptions for 514 yards (25.7 yards per catch) and 5 touchdowns at Toledo last season. His receiving yardage was third best on the team despite having 18 and 21 less catches.

Landers' best games were against Eastern Michigan when he had 5 catches for 150 yards, 2 touchdowns and Middle Tennessee with 4 receptions for 137 yards and a touchdown.

While Arkansas’ facilities are impressive, he was focused on other things.

"I came here strictly on business,” Landers said. “The facility was nice. It's a big facility, big school. I already know what it's going to be like. I'm just ready to come here and work.”

He gave a timeline for a decision.

"Probably the next week or by the end of the week next week,” he said. “I will most likely announce it on Twitter or some kind of social media."