Graduation crowd caught in line

Hundreds of Watson Chapel High School graduate supporters remained stuck in a long line about an hour into Tuesday night's ceremony at the Pine Bluff Convention Center and did not get to see their loved ones walk across the stage.

In a letter provided by a district parent, Watson Chapel schools Superintendent Andrew Curry said the center's "standard security protocols and the high number of attendees" resulted in a long wait.

"The District wanted all family and friends of our graduates to see their students walk across the stage and collect their diplomas," Curry wrote. "Because of these delays, that didn't happen for everyone, and we apologize."

Convention Center director Joseph McCorvey said "it was very obvious" those who were in the long line during the ceremony came late. McCorvey added school officials should have communicated with graduates and their family members to arrive at the center an hour before the 7 p.m. commencement began. All entrants were screened through metal detectors at the lobby.

"We've been doing the security piece for over a year now," McCorvey said. "We have to maintain a safe situation, particularly after [a recent homicide] happened in the Regional Park. We're trying to be proactive."

Meanwhile in the arena, valedictorian Emoni Williams and salutatorian Randi Kittler encouraged their 135 fellow classmates to build wonderful lives as they move on into adulthood.

Each year of school has been part of a puzzle the class of 2022 pieced together, Williams said.

"Now, it's time to put together a new puzzle -- the puzzle of our adult lives," she said. " We will be great. We will be successful. We will change the world. We will make a difference."

The Convention Center will host Southeast Arkansas College's graduation starting at 7 p.m. Friday and Pine Bluff High School's graduation starting at 7 p.m. May 20. McCorvey said metal detectors will continue to be used.

"No exceptions," he added.

Watson Chapel's graduation ceremony was recorded and will be available for viewing online Friday, Curry wrote. Those who would like to view the ceremony are asked to call the high school office at (870) 879-3230. Extra programs for those who didn't receive one may also be picked up at the office, Curry added.

