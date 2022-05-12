Top-30 prospect Blocker sets date for decision

Arkansas point guard target Layden Blocker is planning to announce his college decision on July 2, his birthday, after attending the NBPA Top 100 Camp.

He made an official visit to Kansas State over the weekend and has plans to visit Maryland this weekend.

Blocker, 6-2, 172 pounds, is expected to visit Arkansas Coach Eric Musselman and staff on June 6-8. He has made two unofficial visits to Arkansas.

He will also officially visit Kansas on June 10-12.

Blocker was named to the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette's Underclassman Team as a freshman and sophomore while at Little Rock Christian. He played his junior season at Sunrise Academy, which finished No. 5 nationally in ESPN’s final rankings.

Blocker is a high ESPN 4-star prospect, the No. 7 point guard and No. 28 player nationally in the 2023 class.