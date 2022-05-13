Arkansas State baseball vs. Georgia State

Georgia State at Arkansas State

WHEN 6 p.m.

WHERE Tomlinson Stadium, Jonesboro

RECORDS Georgia State 27-23, 12-12 Sun Belt Conference; ASU 11-32, 5-18

STARTING PITCHERS Game 1: Georgia State RHP Trey Horton (1-1, 4.42 ERA); ASU LHP Justin Medlin (1-5, 4.67 ERA). Game 2: Georgia State RHP Mason Patel (1-2, 2.89 ERA); ASU RHP Will Nash (1-5, 5.88 ERA); Game 3: Georgia State LHP Brandon Kaminer (1-1, 4.19 ERA); ASU RHP Carter Holt (0-2, 5.94 ERA)

COACHES Brad Stromdahl (54-67 in third season at Georgia State, 382-171 in 10th season overall); Tommy Raffo (341-388-1 in 14th season at ASU and overall)

SERIES Georgia State leads 9-7

TV None

RADIO KNEA-FM, 95.3, in Jonesboro

INTERNET None

SHORT HOPS ASU has won one of its past six Sun Belt games. ... Georgia State's Max Ryerson and Griffin Cheney are the Sun Belt's top two home-run hitters with 19 and 15, respectively. ... The Red Wolves and Panthers have not met in Jonesboro since April 2017 when ASU swept the three-game set.

THE WEEK AHEAD

TODAY Georgia State*, 6 p.m.

SATURDAY Georgia State*, 6 p.m.

SUNDAY Georgia State*, 1 p.m.

MONDAY Off

TUESDAY Ole Miss, 6 p.m.

WEDNESDAY Off

THURSDAY at Louisiana-Monroe*, 6 p.m.

*Sun Belt Conference game