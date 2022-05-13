Sections
High school auteur to premiere ‘Salad Days’

by The Arkansas Democrat-Gazette | Today at 1:31 a.m.
Matthew Maguire heads up the cast of Corbin Pitts’ short film “Salad Days,” premiering Wednesday at Argenta Community Theater in North Little Rock. (Special to the Democrat-Gazette)

Producer-director-screenwriter Corbin Pitts, a sophomore at North Little Rock High School and founder of Heroe Productions Entertainment LLC, introduces his short film, "Salad Days," with a world-premiere red carpet screening Wednesday at the Argenta Community Theater, 405 Main St., North Little Rock.

The social part of the event starts at 6:30 p.m.; the screening begins at 7:30. A question-and-answer session with Pitts and "other guests" follows with an after-party at nearby Crush Wine Bar.

The film involves a single father who, after sudden life changes, plunges into a deep state of depression while dragging his son down with him.

Matthew Maguire and Aiden Roberson head up a cast that includes Pitts, Brooklyn Courtney-Moore, Kenzie Burks, Triston Hardrick, Mijo Luckey and Raul Dallas. Pitts' screenplay includes strong language throughout. View the trailer at youtu.be/8FuwyZ4KfPQ.

Tickets for the premiere are $11.99; visit heroeproductions.com/shop.

Print Headline: High school auteur to premiere ‘Salad Days’

