MISSIONS 2, TRAVELERS 1 (10)

Jorge Ona scored on a wild pitch with one out in the 10th inning to give San Antonio a victory over the Arkansas Travelers in front of an announced crowd of 3,843 at Nelson Wolff Stadium in San Antonio on Thursday night.

Ona started the inning at second base and advanced to third when Ben Onyshko (1-1) committed an error on a pickoff attempt. After Onyshko struck out Tirso Ornelas, the Travelers' reliever unleashed a wild pitch on the first pitch to pinch hitter Domingo Leyba.

Ona scored to give San Antonio the victory.

The Travelers' Connor Jones and Missions' Matt Waldron were locked in a pitchers' duel for the first seven innings. Jones struck out 6, walked 3 and gave up 2 hits in 7 innings. Waldron struck out 6, walked 1 and allowed 2 hits in 6 innings.

San Antonio took a 1-0 lead in the eighth when Esteury Ruiz singled to drive in Connor Kaiser.

Arkansas tied it in the top of the ninth on a one-out single by Jack Larsen.

Arkansas loaded the bases in the top of the 10th, but Missions reliever Tom Cosgrove struck out the side.