FOOTBALL

Jags, top pick reach deal

No. 1 overall draft pick Travon Walker signed a four-year, $37.4 million rookie contract with the Jacksonville Jaguars on Thursday, a deal that includes a $24.4 million signing bonus. Walker's contract is fully guaranteed and includes a team option for a fifth year, both standard for NFL first-round picks. He signed it one day before the Jaguars begin a rookie minicamp. Fellow first-rounder Devin Lloyd, the 27th overall selection, also signed his rookie deal. He gets a four-year contract worth $12.9 million and a $6.6 million signing bonus.

Broncos WR arrested

Broncos wide receiver Jerry Jeudy was arrested Thursday on a domestic violence-related charge in suburban Denver and was being held at the Arapahoe County Jail, which is next to the team's training complex. Jeudy, the Broncos' first-round draft pick out of Alabama in 2020, was taken into custody on suspicion of second-degree criminal tampering with a domestic violence enhancer, a misdemeanor, the Arapahoe County Sheriff's Office said. Jeudy, 23, was the 15th overall pick in the 2020 NFL Draft but has largely been a disappointment in the pros. He had a propensity for drops his rookie year when he caught 52 passes out of 113 targets for 856 yards and 3 touchdowns. He sustained a high ankle sprain in the 2021 opener and finished with just 38 catches for 467 yards and zero touchdowns last year.

Former AFL MVP dies

Gino Cappelletti, a former AFL Most Valuable Player and original member of the Boston Patriots who was part of the franchise for five decades as a player, coach and broadcaster, has died. He was 89. Cappelletti died Thursday at his home in Wellesley, Mass. His death was announced by the New England Patriots on Thursday. No cause of death was given. Known as "The Duke," Cappelletti played receiver and kicker and scored the first regular-season points in AFL history, a 35-yard field goal in the first quarter of the Patriots' 13-10 loss to the Denver Broncos on Sept. 9, 1960. He went on to be the league's MVP in 1964 and was one of three players to play in every game in the AFL's 10-year history, along with Jim Otto and George Blanda.

GOLF

Munoz fires another 60

Sebastian Munoz was standing in the middle of the fairway on the 18th hole thinking about his shot at a 59 in the first round of the Byron Nelson. After missing the green, he became the first player in PGA Tour history with two rounds of 60 in the same season. Munoz made a nice flop shot from the right of the green, then holed the 12-foot birdie putt to wrap up his 12-under round that included an impressive surge after his only bogey. His round was good enough for a four-stroke lead over defending champion K.H. Lee, Mito Pereira, Peter Malnati and Justin Lower. Kyle Wilshire, a Monday qualifier making only his third career PGA Tour start, was alone in sixth after a 65 that included a near hole-in-one when he banged the flagstick with his tee shot at the 230-yard, par-3 seventh. Austin Cook (Jonesboro, Arkansas Razorbacks) is at even-par 72, as is Taylor Moore (Razorbacks).

Sagstrom 9-under at Founders

Madelene Sagstrom shot a flawless 9-under 63 during a round she felt holes kept getting larger to take one-stroke lead over Megan Khang after the first round of the Cognizant Founders Cup in Clifton, N.J., on Thursday. Nasa Hataoka, who won in Los Angeles in April before taking time off, was third after a 65 on the Upper Montclair Country Club course, roughly 10 miles from New York City. Bianca Pagdanganan, Amy Yang and Giulia Molinaro were tied for fourth at 66, a shot ahead of group that included Lexi Thompson and Minjee Lee. Two-time defending champion and top-ranked Jin Young Ko shot a 69. Former University of Arkansas golfers Maria Fassi and Alana Uriell are tied for 47th after a 1-under 71. Brooke Matthews (Rogers, Razorbacks) and Stacy Lewis (Razorbacks) shot an even-par 72s.

TENNIS

Nadal falls in Italian Open

Rafael Nadal struggled with a foot injury toward the end of a 1-6, 7-5, 6-2 third-round loss to Denis Shapovalov at the Italian Open on Thursday. At one point, the 35-year-old Nadal walked over and leaned on his towel box and grimaced in apparent pain. He also limped between points. Nadal missed a large portion of last year with a left foot injury. Nadal returned to the tour last week following a rib stress fracture that kept him out for six weeks after a blistering start to the year that included his record 21st Grand Slam title at the Australian Open.