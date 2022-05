UALR baseball vs. Georgia Southern

Georgia Southern at UALR

WHEN 6 p.m.

WHERE Gary Hogan Field, Little Rock

RECORDS Georgia Southern 32-15, 18-6 Sun Belt Conference; UALR 21-22, 9-14

STARTING PITCHERS Game 1: Georgia Southern LHP Ty Fisher (3-2, 3.23 ERA); UALR RHP Hayden Arnold (4-5, 3.25 ERA). Game 2: Georgia Southern RHP Jaylen Paden (5-1, 4.73 ERA); UALR RHP Hoss Brewer (3-2, 5.81 ERA). Game 3: Georgia Southern RHP Thomas Higgins (2-2, 5.53 ERA); UALR LHP Michael Quevedo (1-0, 6.57 ERA)

COACHES Rodney Hennon (786-530 in 23rd season at Georgia Southern, 867-568-1 in 25th season overall); Chris Curry (171-211 in eighth season at UALR and overall)

SERIES Georgia Southern leads 23-8

TV None

RADIO None

INTERNET ESPN-Plus

SHORT HOPS Georgia Southern was the first team outside this week's USA Today coaches poll after being ranked No. 25 two weeks ago. ... UALR has won once in its past eight games against the Eagles -- a 12-inning victory in March 2019. ... Trojans right fielder Noah Dickerson leads the Sun Belt with 17 doubles.

THE WEEK AHEAD

TODAY Georgia Southern*, 6 p.m.

SATURDAY Georgia Southern*, 4 p.m.

SUNDAY Georgia Southern*, 1 p.m.

MONDAY Off

TUESDAY at Central Arkansas, 6 p.m.

WEDNESDAY Off

THURSDAY at Louisiana-Lafayette*, 6 p.m.

*Sun Belt Conference game