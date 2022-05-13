UCA baseball at Jacksonville State

Central Arkansas at Jacksonville State

WHEN 6 p.m.

WHERE Rudy Abbott Field, Jacksonville, Ala.

RECORDS UCA 22-24, 16-8 ASUN Conference; Jacksonville State 21-26, 14-10

STARTING PITCHERS Game 1: UCA RHP Tyler Cleveland (6-2, 3.30 ERA); Jacksonville State RHP Reid Fagerstrom (3-3, 4.96 ERA). Game 2: UCA RHP Jesse Barker (2-5, 5.07 ERA); Jacksonville State RHP Isaiah Magwood (5-2, 2.72 ERA). Game 3: UCA RHP Cade Fenton (1-2, 6.88 ERA); Jacksonville State RHP Jake Peppers (4-2, 3.97 ERA)

COACHES Nick Harlan (22-24 in first season at UCA and overall); Jim Case (640-527 in 21th season at Jacksonville State and overall)

SERIES UCA leads 2-1

TV None

RADIO KUCA-FM, 91.3, in Conway

INTERNET ESPN-Plus

SHORT HOPS The teams' only previous meetings came April 8-10 in Conway when UCA won two of three games. ... Jacksonville State added longtime Coach Jim Case's name to its stadium upon the completion of renovations in 2018. ... With six games remaining in the regular season, the Bears are one game behind West Division leader Eastern Kentucky.

THE WEEK AHEAD

TODAY at Jacksonville State*, 6 p.m.

SATURDAY at Jacksonville State*, 6 p.m.

SUNDAY at Jacksonville State*, 1 p.m.

MONDAY Off

TUESDAY UALR, 6 p.m.

WEDNESDAY Off

THURSDAY Eastern Kentucky*, 6 p.m.

*ASUN game