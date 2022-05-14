Community Briefs: Agency backs 2 council candidates

Agency backs 2 candidates

Arkansas Community Organizations endorsed two candidates for Pine Bluff City Council, according to a news release. They are supporting Ivan Whitfield for Ward 3 and Steven Mays for Ward 4.

House of Bread opens pantry May 21

House of Bread Deliverance Church, 500 S. Main St., will open its food pantry May 21 from 11 a.m. to noon or until all the food boxes are gone.

Food will be given away on a first come, first served basis and only one box will be given per household. Clients must bring utility bills and driver's license or ID. Everyone is required to wear a mask, according to a news release.

All clients must fill out new intake forms for 2022 if they haven't already done so. Participants won't get a box if they don't have the information required, according to the release.

VA sets Virtual Claims Clinic

The Little Rock VA Regional Office will hold a virtual claims clinic for Arkansas Veterans from 4-6 p.m. May 26. To reserve a timeslot, veterans should call (501) 370-3829 before 5 p.m. May 25, according to a news release.

During the claims clinic, veterans may speak one-on-one to staff of the Little Rock VA Regional Office regarding their claims for VA benefits. The staff is is available to answer questions about existing VA benefits claims and how to file a new one.

These clinics are held monthly. The office is open 7 a.m. to 5 p.m., Monday through Friday. VA Regional Offices provide financial and other forms of assistance to veterans and their dependents.