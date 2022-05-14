Police beat: Man with grenade, gun arrested in NLR

Man with grenade arrested in NLR

A North Little Rock man is facing a felony charge after Jacksonville police arrested him early Thursday with a military-issue smoke grenade, according to an arrest report.

Officers responded to a report of an armed suicidal person late Wednesday night. The man, Javaughn Weaver, 20, was driving around before police stopped him at 201 Meadowlark St. around 1 a.m.

Police were able to detain Weaver, who had an AR-15 pistol in the vehicle, as well as a military-issued M83 smoke grenade, which an Air Force explosives expert came and took. It was not clear from the report where the grenade came from.

Weaver is charged with unlawful receipt or possession of an explosive material, a felony.

Gun tossed from car in traffic stop

Little Rock police early Friday arrested a man who reportedly tried to get rid of a gun during a traffic stop, according to an arrest report.

During a stop near 29th and Monroe streets, officers reported seeing someone toss a gun out of the front passenger window of the vehicle. They detained the driver, John Clark, 64, of North Little Rock, who is a convicted felon and cannot legally own a gun.

A search of the vehicle found suspected methamphetamine and marijuana, the report states.

Clark was charged with five felonies -- simultaneous possession of drugs and a gun, possession of a firearm by a certain person, two drug possession charges and a drug paraphernalia charge -- and a misdemeanor charge of failing to register his vehicle.

Jacksonville man jailed in drug sting

Jacksonville police and DEA agents running a drug sting operation arrested a man on drug and gun charges early Friday, according to an arrest report.

The officers and special agents set up a drug delivery at 1850 John Harden Drive and reported seeing John Henson, 39, of Jacksonville, and his brother taking the narcotics, leading police to detain them.

The officers got consent to search Henson's home and reported finding a "Draco" AK-47 type rifle, a 9mm handgun, cash and about 46 pounds of suspected marijuana.

Henson, who had a previous felony conviction, told the agents that all of the items were his and his brother knew nothing about it.

Henson is charged with four felonies -- simultaneous possession of drugs and a firearm, possession of a firearm by certain persons, a drug possession charge and a count of unauthorized use of another person's property. The charges were enhanced because the residence was near a city park.