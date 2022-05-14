MISSIONS 9, TRAVELERS 1

The Arkansas Travelers were held to two hits in a loss to the San Antonio Missions on Friday night at Wolff Stadium in San Antonio. Jack Larsen had a ground-rule double in the second inning and Cade Marlowe singled in the fourth inning for the Travs.

Arkansas’ only run came in the fourth inning when Jake Scheiner stole home to pull the Travs within 5-1.

The Missions scored five runs in the third inning to lead 5-0. They added a run in the fifth and eighth innings and two runs in the sixth inning.

Peyton Alford (1-2) allowed 5 runs on 4 hits in 3 innings for the Travs. He struck out 2 and walked 2.