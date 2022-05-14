Tools & Toys: Flax Home Heirloom Quilt and Cooper's Treats Pupsicle Starter Kit

Flax Home Heirloom Quilt

What’s to love: Beautiful quilts made of ethically sourced and sustainably produced stone washed linen.

What does it do: The linen quilts are airy and absorbent, naturally antimicrobial and temperature regulating and don’t hold static electricity. The quilts come in full/queen ($300) and king sizes ($330) in the shades called fog, marigold and sage. The company promises their linen products will get even softer with age if cared for properly — wash in cold water with nonabrasive natural cleaners, no bleach or fabric softeners and tumble dry on low. For more information visit us.shopflaxhome.com.

■ ■ ■

Cooper’s Treats Pupsicle Starter Kit

What’s to love: Help your pet keep their cool this summer with easy home-made snacks.

What does it do: The kit comes with two jars of mix plus a paw print and bone-shaped silicone ice cube mold. Just follow the directions and stir water with the mix, fill the molds and pop in the freezer. The kits are available in regular or grain-free with all the ingredients sourced in the USA. There is no added sugar, salt, preservatives, color or artificial flavors. The kit sells for $26.99. Visit coopersdogtreats.com for more information.