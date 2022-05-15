Sections
Coppertop, Aphrodite and wax leaf

by Janet Carson | Today at 9:36 p.m.
Viburnum coppertop – Viburnum odoratissimum ‘Coppertop’ is a new Sweet Viburnum selection.  I was at a local nursery and saw this plant from a distance, and thought, surely not—they are not selling redtop photinia.  

Red top photinia was one of the most common hedge plants in the south for over 30 years, but a leaf spot disease has moved it into the don’t plant category.  When I got closer to this plant, I could tell by the leaf margin that it wasn’t a photinia but a viburnum.  The plant could be a great substitute for a red top, getting 8-10 feet tall at maturity and about 6 feet wide.  It might be marginal in the northern tier of the state.   More compact than most sweet viburnums, the new growth is a vibrant red color.  It can grow in full sun to partial shade.  Supposedly it has fragrant blooms, but I have not seen them yet. 


Calycanthus ‘Aphrodite’-

'Aphrodite' is a hybrid between our native Calycanthus floridus

and the Asian species, xSinocalycanthus.

The flowers are almost twice the size of the native species, and bloom for a much longer time. In my garden, I will have blooms for up to 8 weeks or longer.  Some say they have fragrance, but mine has none.  It is a vigorous plant, and where I have it, I do prune it pretty heavily after it flowers.

 Left unpruned it could reach 7 feet or more in height with a 6–8-foot spread. It blooms on new growth, so pruning after flowering doesn’t impact blooms at all.   It is deciduous. It will grow in full sun, but in the south, I think full morning sun or dappled sunlight works well.  When it is in bloom, everyone asks what it is—a stunning addition of color in my garden.



Wax leaf Ligustrum – Ligustrum japonicum 

 It has larger, waxier leaves and clusters of white blooms, which are in bloom now, along with the highly invasive common privet – Ligustrum vulgare.  Both lant will grow in full sun to partial shade, but of course will bloom better with more sunlight.  I have not found the wax leaf Ligustrum to be invasive, but other states would disagree, putting int on their invasive list as well. There might be better choices.


