Dollarway students earn scholarships worth $1.5M

Dollarway High School hosted its 2022 Senior Awards Ceremony on April 28 in the high school gymnasium.

Seniors were accepted into more than 40 colleges and received to this date $1.5 million in scholarships, according to Marla Barnes, college and career coach.

During the presentations, students were acknowledged and received various scholarships from colleges, community organizations, sponsors and alumni, according to a news release.

Freddie Harris, high school counselor, and Barnes, were pleased with the efforts of the students.

Students received institutional scholarships; military education scholarships; band, choir, and athletic scholarships; Gene Lyons, Charleston Girley, AGRT former and retired principal foundation scholarships; scholarships from the Divine 9; and Nehamon Lyons book scholarship, according to the release.

Since the ceremony, students are still receiving scholarships with the most recent from Alpha Kappa Alpha Inc. Delta Omega Omega Chapter on May 3. The recipients were Kayla Daniels and Mya Tolbert.

Honorees on awards day also included Torres Eskew, Olivia Frazier, Kenyon Carr, Johnnie Warren, Kayla Daniels, Micah Thomas, and Deja Thomas, Shariah Thorn, and Tamarion Chandler. The Class President is Jeremiah Warrior.

Barnes acknowledged Dollarway administration, faculty, and staff on a job well done with the Class of 2022.