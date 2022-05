Girls soccer state tournaments scores

GIRLS SOCCER

NOTE State finals will be May 20-21 at the Benton Athletic Complex. Times will be determined.

CLASS 6A

At Conway

SATURDAY'S SEMIFINALS

Fayetteville 4, Bentonville 3

Bentonville West 3, Fort Smith Northside 1

CHAMPIONSHIP

Fayetteville vs. Bentonville West

CLASS 5A

At El Dorado Stadium, Fields 1 and 2

SATURDAY'S SEMIFINALS

Searcy 6, El Dorado 0

Siloam Springs 1, Little Rock Christian 0

CHAMPIONSHIP

Siloam Springs vs. Searcy

CLASS 4A

At Joe T. Robinson, Bauxite and Pulaski Academy

SATURDAY'S SEMIFINALS

Valley View 2, Harrison 1

Pulaski Academy 6, Brookland 0

CHAMPIONSHIP

Valley View vs. Pulaski Academy

CLASS 3A

At Harrison and Bergman

SATURDAY'S SEMIFINALS

Harding Academy 1, Green Forest 1

Central Arkansas Christian vs. Episcopal Collegiate, (n)

Match ppd. until 5 p.m. Monday

CHAMPIONSHIP

Harding Academy vs. CAC-Episcopal Collegiate winner