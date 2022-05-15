Jazz singer Perez wins Evolve Gala showdown

The Evolve Gala for the Centers for Youth and Families on April 30 was a musical showdown among four singers.

In the end, jazz and blues singer Genine LaTrice Perez bested Shannon Boshears, Hayword King and Craig Wilson for the title of "The Choice," a contest inspired by the NBC show "The Voice." Perez is a self-taught musician who also is a full-time prevention specialist for the Family Services Agency. The winner was chosen by Gala attendees.

Held at the Statehouse Convention Center, the annual event helps support the 130-year-old nonprofit with locations in Little Rock and Monticello. Tami and Dr. Brian Bean served as chairs of the party.

Karen Flake was presented with the 2022 Hero of Hope Award. She has been a leader in business, education and philanthropy for many years. Most recently, she was president and CEO of Mount St. Mary Academy.

Also that evening, a group of 48 high school junior and senior boys, who have completed the Centers' service, leadership and philanthropy program, were recognized as Champions of Hope.

The sit-down dinner included a spring salad, sorghum-brined chicken, chive-infused whipped potatoes and a white chocolate raspberry creme brulee cheesecake. After the program, guests danced the night away to the sounds of Dizzy 7.

-- Story and photos by Rachel O'Neal