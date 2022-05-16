Body of missing woman found in creek

FAYETTEVILLE -- Fayetteville firefighters on Friday found and recovered from Town Branch Creek the body of a 28-year-old woman who had been reported as missing on May 5.

According to information from the Fayetteville Police Department's Facebook page, the body of Shelby Ratliff was found around 1:30 p.m. on Friday.

Police said their initial investigation indicated Ratliff died in a drowning related to the severe weather in the area past week.

Ratliff had initially been reported as missing after leaving the Fayetteville entertainment district around 2 a.m. May 5. Police said she was dropped off at a local apartment complex a short time later by a local ride-hailing service.