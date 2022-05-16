OPINION | A WORD: Little game seeks to brighten readers’ day with an easy win

Welcome to Obfuscation, the little game that invites us to think twice about common words.
Last week's answer was "nose" — yes, even though the word "nose" appeared in one of the clues. Yessss.
A verb or noun, this week's (too easy) word is not "nose" even though it also has four letters.
? ... ? ... ? ... ?
Got it already? No? Then I will give you more clues. The word means ...
◼️ Oats, water, unflavored soy protein, unflavored whey protein and powdered vitamins and minerals.
No?
◼️ A type of pool.
How about ...
◼️ Unappetizing semi-liquid food.
Huh. Thought that would do it. Try this:
◼️ Waste water from a chamber pot.
Or this.
◼️ Sappy, sentimental words or music.
Here's a good one:
◼️ To gush.
This will clinch it:
◼️ To spill messily.
No? How about ...
◼️ To feed hoofed, stout farm animals with short tails, blunt snouts and complex personalities.
One last clue:
◼️ The product of a sloppy effort.
I'll print the answer May 16, but email if you'd like someone to praise you and thank you for playing.
Email:
cstorey@adgnewsroom.com