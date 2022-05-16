Pirates win with zero hits, slip past hapless Reds

PITTSBURGH -- In what's quickly become a lost season for the Cincinnati Reds, this really was the ultimate misery.

Prized rookie Hunter Greene and reliever Art Warren combined to allow zero hits in a complete game, but it didn't count as a no-hitter -- or even a win.

Instead, the Pittsburgh Pirates eked out a run in the bottom of the eighth inning on three walks and a groundout for a 1-0 victory Sunday.

"It would have been great to have a different result, but it is what it is," Greene said.

Ke'Bryan Hayes' RBI grounder helped the Pirates become the sixth team in big league history since 1901 to win despite not getting any hits. It last happened in 2008 when Jered Weaver and Jose Arredondo of the Angels lost while holding the Dodgers hitless.

By Major League Baseball record-keeping rules, Cincinnati's accomplishment isn't an official no-hitter because its pitchers didn't go at least nine innings.

"Sometimes you win games in weird ways and today we won one in a weird way. And if it's a part of history, that's fine because it's still a win," Pirates Manager Derek Shelton said.

And in a year in which most everything has gone wrong for the Reds, this surely had to be the topper as they fell to 9-26, the worst record in the majors.

Greene (1-6) was pulled after one-out walks in the eighth to Rodolfo Castro and Michael Perez. The 22-year-old righty threw 118 pitches, the most by any pitcher in the majors this year.

"He had no-hit stuff and it translated," Shelton said.

BREWERS 7, MARLINS 3 Kolten Wong homered, singled and had three walks to help Milwaukee beat Miami.

CARDINALS 15, GIANTS 6 Yadier Molina homered and drove in four runs and Adam Wainwright (4-3) tossed six effective innings to lead St. Louis Cardinals to a win over San Francisco that ended with veteran slugger Albert Pujols on the mound.

CUBS 3, DIAMONDBACKS 2 Frank Schwindel hit a tiebreaking single in the ninth inning and Chicago beat Arizona.

DODGERS 5, PHILLIES 4 Gavin Lux atoned for an early fielding mistake with a walk-off, two-run double in the ninth inning, and Los Angeles avoided a four-game series sweep with a win over Philadelphia.

PADRES 7, BRAVES 3 (11) Ha-Seong Kim had a run-scoring double to give San Diego the lead in a four-run 11th inning in a victory over Atlanta.

AMERICAN LEAGUE

ANGELS 5, ATHLETICS 1 Shohei Ohtani homered for the second consecutive game, leading Los Angeles to a victory over Oakland.

RANGERS 7, RED SOX 1 Adolis Garcia and Kole Calhoun each hit two home runs, Martin Perez (2-2) pitched six strong innings and Texas beat Boston.

RAYS 3, BLUE JAYS 0 Third baseman Matt Chapman's throwing error allowed Tampa Bay to break a scoreless tie in the sixth inning and beat Toronto.

TIGERS 5, ORIOLES 1 Miguel Cabrera blasted his 505th career home run, Tarik Skubal (3-2) equaled his career high with 11 strikeouts, and Detroit beat Baltimore for its first series sweep this season.

TWINS 3, GUARDIANS 1 Joe Ryan (4-2) allowed one run over six innings and was backed by home runs from Byron Buxton and Gio Urshela as Minnesota beat Cleveland.

YANKEES 5, WHITE SOX 1 Nestor Cortes (2-1) pitched a career-high eight innings and New York took advantage of Michael Kopech's one wild stretch to beat Chicago.

INTERLEAGUE

ASTROS 8, NATIONALS 0 Yuli Gurriel went 3 for 4 with a home run, Justin Verlander (5-1) pitched five scoreless innings and Houston beat Washington.

MARINERS 8, METS 7 Rookie Julio Rodriguez hit a tying home run as part of a four-hit game, Cal Raleigh added a go-ahead, two-run drive and reliever Diego Castillo struck out Pete Alonso with the bases loaded in the bottom of the ninth to lift Seattle over New York.

ROYALS 8, ROCKIES 7 Salvador Perez hit a go-ahead, two-run single in the ninth inning and Kansas City recovered from blowing a six-run lead to beat Colorado.

Cincinnati Reds starting pitcher Hunter Greene (21) hands the ball to manager David Bell as he leaves the mound during the eighth inning of a baseball game against the Pittsburgh Pirates in Pittsburgh, Sunday, May 15, 2022. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar)



Pittsburgh Pirates' Rodolfo Castro, left, celebrates as teammate Ke'Bryan Hayes (not shown) beats out a fielder's choice, allowing Castro to score from third, during the eighth inning of a baseball game against the Cincinnati Reds in Pittsburgh, Sunday, May 15, 2022. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar)



Cincinnati Reds relief pitcher Art Warren delivers during the eighth inning of a baseball game against the Pittsburgh Pirates in Pittsburgh, Sunday, May 15, 2022. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar)



Pittsburgh Pirates' Ke'Bryan Hayes (13) hits into a fielder's choice off Cincinnati Reds relief pitcher Art Warren(not shown), driving in a baseball game's only run, during the eighth inning in Pittsburgh, Sunday, May 15, 2022. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar)



Cincinnati Reds starting pitcher Hunter Greene delivers during the seventh inning of a baseball game against the Pittsburgh Pirates in Pittsburgh, Sunday, May 15, 2022. Greene no-hit the Pirates into the eighth inning before being removed from the game. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar)



Pittsburgh Pirates manager Derek Shelton, right, and first base coach Tarrik Brock, center, direct Josh VanMeter (26) toward the dugout after disagreeing on a called third strike during the seventh inning of a baseball game against the Cincinnati Reds in Pittsburgh, Sunday, May 15, 2022. Shelton was ejected for continuing the disagreement. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar)



Pittsburgh Pirates' Derek Shelton, left, makes his point to umpire Alfonso Marquez after being ejected from a baseball game during the seventh inning against the Cincinnati Reds in Pittsburgh, Sunday, May 15, 2022. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar)

