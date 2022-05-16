Super Quiz: Canals

1. This canal reduces the time for ships to travel between the Atlantic and Pacific oceans.

2. This canal stretches from near Buffalo to near Albany.

3. It connects the Red Sea to the Mediterranean Sea.

4. It is the principal waterway of Venice, Italy.

5. The Rideau Canal connects this capital city to one of the Great Lakes.

6. It separates the Peloponnese from the Greek mainland.

7. In which country does the Kiel Canal link the North Sea to the Baltic Sea?

8. It is the longest canal or artificial river in the world.

9. This city of canals in the Netherlands is called "Venice of the North."

ANSWERS:

1. Panama Canal

2. Erie Canal

3. Suez Canal

4. Grand Canal

5. Ottawa, Canada

6. Corinth Canal

7. Germany

8. Grand Canal (China)

9. Amsterdam